The Ugly Truth About How the Pandemic is Affecting Our Kids

by Matt Weik

I’m not here to downplay the pandemic we are still experiencing, but rather than looking at the NOW, I want us to also look into the FUTURE. While the government and politicians are shutting things down, opening them back up (kinda), social distancing, wearing masks, getting the jab — what’s going on behind the scenes? What permanent damage are we doing to our kids? Correction, not “we” but rather the government.



Mind you, kids are the lowest in terms of severe risks or even deaths due to COVID-19. Regardless of what side of the fence you’re on, the fact of the matter is that the research has shown a 99% survival rate across the board. What are people so afraid of?

To make things worse, can someone please explain to me how professional and collegiate sports can go on with thousands and thousands in attendance but yet, our kids need to be masked while in school. Everyone keeps screaming to “follow the science,” but where is the science showing that it’s safer to be assholes to elbows in a college football stadium screaming and cheering for your favorite team, but a group of 20 kids in a classroom is a danger and risk of becoming a super-spreader event?

Does anyone else think it’s disturbing that “experts” have said that if you get the vaccine, you can go back to your normal life without having to wear a mask? How did that work out? It seems like everyone is being played here in hopes that you all will be obedient and do as you’re told. It seems like a test to me, just like the vaccine. “Experts” are saying that according to research, the vaccine is safe. No no no. Those who got vaccinated ARE the research. You’ll be the “long-term” study they are looking for and will be able to tell what happens 5, 10, 20 years down the road. If they even put that data out there.

But you have nothing to worry about! *sarcasm* Meanwhile, they gave Big Pharma immunity so that no one can sue them for side effects they experience. A little odd, no?

I’m no doctor or researcher, but I call bullshit on many things the “experts” are putting out in the media. And don’t even get me started on the puppets we call “the media.” All they do is spread doom and gloom. Rarely do you ever hear about something positive that has happened on the news. Why is that? Because the media is controlled by the government and the government is about control, so they want people to constantly live in fear. I digress.

Let’s circle back on topic and discuss the ugly truth about how the pandemic and mandates the government has put in place are affecting our kids.

Will Kids Ever Be the Same?

The physical and mental health of our kids is in danger. Unfortunately, if you send your kids to public school, it’s only making things worse. The fact that kids have been wearing masks and talking about the pandemic for nearly two years is damaging. They look to their left and right, and everyone is separated by six feet and have face-coverings on like everyone is one sneeze away from wiping out all of humanity. What planet are we living on? My kids just want to play with their friends, learn, and live a normal life.

Unfortunately, in the coming years, I predict issues with children will be diagnosed, and we’ll see astronomical cases coming out of the woodwork — both mental and physical conditions and diseases.

According to a new study, overweight and obesity in US children increased among 5- through 11-year-olds from 36.2% to 45.7% during the pandemic. Kids have been kept indoors. They sit in front of the television even more than they did prior to the pandemic. Sports were canceled for some time. Emotional eating has increased. And the fact that their parents are going through the same experience and not leading by example further puts kids at risk.

Parents should be playing with their kids. Getting exercise. Preparing healthy and nutrient-dense meals. Instead, things seem to be going in the opposite direction in the homes of Americans.

But hey, kids are resilient, right? They’ll bounce back from this! Really? So, the same kids that watch a scary movie and can’t fall asleep at night for years because they are afraid of the Boogie Man are supposed to just bounce back? Say that to the 55-year-old man who lived up the street from me who took his own life because the pandemic destroyed his mental health, and he couldn’t cope with everything. This happens every day across the nation. But the media will never cover what’s really doing on with the pandemic. Aren’t adults supposed to be the ones leading the charge and being an example for our youth? Adults are committing suicide because mandates are crushing their mental health. What do you think is going on in the minds of our kids?

US News put out a piece saying children’s mental health crisis will be the next “wave” in the pandemic.

NYU Langone Health published an article questioning the long-term effects that the pandemic and all these lifestyle changes will have on kids.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago surveyed parents, and the findings are alarming. They found that 71% of parents believe the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of their child. 69% said that it’s the worst thing to ever happen to their kid. 67% mentioned they wished that they would have been more vigilant from the beginning about the mental health of their child. 64% believe the pandemic will have a lasting effect on their child’s development. 65% believe mental health consequences will be greater for children than adults.

KFF.org has published research that shows mental health issues of all kinds across the board have gone up in kids during the pandemic.

Do I even need to continue? Certainly, you got the point, right?

We Should All Be Worried (And Not About the Virus)

In my opinion, the effects of the pandemic will last much longer than the pandemic itself. The lives that will be ruined due to the mental and physical health problems stemming from mandates will far exceed the virus. We can’t sit back and wait for our elected officials to fix these issues because that ship will never come. It’s time we all did what’s best for our kids and families. And “trusting the science” spewed by the “experts” should no longer be a part of our lives or plan moving forward.