The Law of Attraction: Forcing Fitness

by Matt Weik

For some of us, fitness and exercise are more for vanity’s sake than anything else. We strive to look good for the opposite sex. We want people to find us attractive. We diet, we hit the gym, we spend more time on cardio equipment than we care to remember – all to impress that hot chick or buff dude. But are we forcing fitness? Is it sustainable by simply being vain and wanting to be happy with what we see physically in the mirror?



In it to win it

There are many guys out there (and women) who want to look good to have the pants fall off that special someone they are interested in. They put all the puzzle pieces in place with their exercise and nutrition to look good naked. They Jersey Shore it with gym, tan, laundry. Yet, it seems as if there is no interest in the actual health aspect of it all.

To win at life, you need to work to improve daily. Life isn’t going to hand you longevity on a silver platter and allow you to live a lifestyle full of potato chips, beer, and Netflix. It’s going to punch you in the mouth if that’s what you think. Winning at life comes from consistency and longevity. It’s the long game, not the short game. There are no quick fixes, and you won’t win if you quit before half-time.

So, you got it… Now what?

It frustrates me to see people who go from exercising regularly and eating a sensible diet to completely out of shape and overweight. What happened? Apparently, they got what they wanted, and that passion for maintaining what was once their “lifestyle” has been thrown out the window.

Now, I’m not saying this happens to everyone, but I think we all know someone who was in killer shape at one point, got married and is now lazy and out of shape. They spent years busting their ass in the gym and kitchen, and after the ring was placed on their finger, they let themselves go. They feel as if they no longer need to impress that person since they are married. This is such a bullsh*t situation, and it infuriates me.

Many people put their health on the backburner and solely focus on the aesthetic benefits that come with exercise and nutrition. However, what good is a well-put-together body if your health isn’t there? Why wouldn’t you want to continue eating healthy and exercising regularly to live a long life with your spouse or significant other? Between 40-50% of Americans get divorced these days. Not all of them are due to the reason I’m mentioning (many deal with finances), but some of them do. Unfortunately, while it’s wrong, many people end up cheating and getting a divorce because they are no longer attracted to their spouse. They come home from work and sit on the couch all night. They have put on weight. And as sad as it is, when they come down with an illness due to their poor lifestyle choices, their spouse might not be willing to help and may want to leave the situation.

It’s not easy to see someone the way they were and watch them deteriorate (from a health standpoint) because they just don’t care anymore. That 32-inch waist is now a 42. That muscular chest now dons a set of man-boobs. And what once was a sprint up the stairs is now a race to catch their breath. They did it to themselves. They used exercise as a means to an end – to win the girl (or guy). Till death do us part, right? Wrong. Well, actually, it’s not wrong as if you don’t take care of your health, your chance of premature death increases. But, you get what I’m saying. With divorce rates so high, you can see just how many people fall out of love.

Stop making it about YOU and make it about US

You married the person you were in love with and thought they were the most attractive person you’ve ever laid eyes on. They were young, attractive, and full of energy. You would have done almost anything to win them over. So, why are you giving up now? Make this about “us” and not about “you.”

Find time to exercise as a couple. Maintain your health and enjoy the company of your companion. Just like how you looked at your significant other, they looked the same way at you. Health is about being able to do all the things you want in life without limitations. Disease and illness don’t care who you are, what you look like, the amount of money in your bank account, the car you drive, the job you hold, the house you live in, and what’s on your bucket list. It sneaks in and consumes you.

Deepak Chopra was quoted saying, “If you don’t take care of your health today, you will be forced to take care of your illness tomorrow.” I think that’s the mentality we should all have.

The law of attraction will only take you so far. You need to look at the bigger picture for longevity’s sake. When you force anything in your life, your chance for continuation and success decreases. You already make up a small percentage of Americans who exercise. You knew going into it that the rate of those who quit is extremely high. If it were easy, everyone would be doing it, right?

While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to look good, your overall health should be the bigger picture. The outside appearance doesn’t always correlate with the inside health. In fact, I know people who on the outside look extremely fit, yet are battling some deadly illnesses.

Find ways that you and your significant other can exercise and eat healthy together. Push each other daily to better yourselves and to become closer within your relationship. It’s much easier to stick to the plan when you know someone else is in the trenches with you.