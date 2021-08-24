Sleep Gummies: The Growing Supplement Category

by Matt Weik

The United States is going through a crisis – a sleep crisis. According to CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), 1in 3 adults is getting insufficient sleep on a nightly basis. Look, I get it… I try to maximize my days and nights the best I can, and sometimes I end up burning the candle on both ends, and I’m sure you may be the same way. However, chronic sleep disruption and not getting adequate sleep can cause many health issues. And for this reason, sleep gummies have become a hot supplement used by many Americans.



Insufficient sleep is quite a serious matter. Many studies show that inadequate sleep, which is less than seven hours a night, can lead to chronic medical issues such as heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, and diabetes. It can also lead to mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, mood swings, and so on.

In addition to those health issues and concerns, lack of sleep can take a significant toll on you physically and mentally while you’re awake. For instance, if you don’t get enough sleep, you’re not going to function optimally during the day, which means you won’t be as productive at work, you can have cloudy judgment and lack mental performance, you may find you can’t concentrate in the classroom or while studying, and your performance in the gym can suffer as well. You’ll constantly be looking for an energy drink or a cup of coffee to stay awake and boost energy, and the cycle will continue every couple of hours due to lack of sleep.

The good news is that many Americans are taking this matter seriously and are coming up with ways to fix this problem. One of the solutions to sleep issues is sleep gummies.

Disclaimer: You should always speak with your doctor before adding any supplements such as sleep gummies to your regimen to ensure they won’t interact with anything you may currently be taking, such as medications or other supplements. Never combine sleep medications and supplements as you could encounter some severe side effects.

What are Sleep Gummies?

The vitamin aisle keeps getting more vibrant these days, and that is because of the new form of the popular supplement: sleep gummies.

Sleep gummies are chewable supplements that everyone seems to love, irrespective of their age (assuming they are over the age of 18). If you are one of the 35% of Americans who face trouble with sleep, then you should consider melatonin as your sleep aid, and many sleep gummies contain that very ingredient due to its powerful effects on helping improve sleep.

What is Melatonin?

Melatonin, a natural hormone, is created by our brain’s pineal gland. It regulates our body clock and helps us to fall asleep and wake up according to the body’s circadian rhythm.

Some people can lack melatonin inherently, but there are many factors that can harm our body’s clock, such as stress, exposure to tech devices before bed, the food and beverages that we consume during the day and prior to bed, as well as where we sleep.

Now that we know what melatonin is and its role in regard to sleep, you may think that getting a bottle of sleep gummies is not a big deal, but there are some things that you should be aware of.

While sleep gummies can help you to induce sleep, they are not some magical supplement where no matter the circumstance or person, that merely taking the recommended dosage of sleep gummies will cure your sleep issues. That’s not always the case. If you have some underlying issues or you’re jacked up on multiple energy drinks and caffeine that you drank an hour before you went to bed, then sleep gummies may not work for you.

Can Sleep Gummies Help You Get Better Sleep?

The short answer? Yes, they could. The key word there is “could.” Again, there are many things to take into equation when it comes to the reason behind your lack of sleep or sleep issues. But under normal circumstances, sleep gummies should be able to help you get a better night’s rest.

If you purchase high-quality and well research-based sleep gummies that contain efficaciously dosed ingredients and aren’t fairy-dusted, they can help improve your sleep. But take them at a relatively mild dose, so the chances of facing any side effects will be lower.

Are Sleep Gummies Safe?

There is not really any difference between sleep gummies and other sleep supplements if you were to compare them side-by-side. Other sleep supplements are generally pills or tablets, and with sleep gummies, they are merely a gummy that you chew thoroughly.

But watch out for added sugar and other artificial ingredients that some manufactures tend to throw in a profile. They could counteract with the other sleep-promoting ingredients found in the product and can cause some side effects.

According to a study, it was found that a group of sampled sleep gummies purchased over-the-counter (OTC) from pharmacies and grocery stores were 71% mislabeled as per the amount of melatonin contained in the bottle. Remember, you want to get sleep gummies from a trusted brand, otherwise, you risk getting an underdosed product that won’t do much of anything to help you get improved sleep.

Hence, the primary safety concern when you are consuming sleep gummies, even other forms of melatonin supplements and dietary supplements, is to ensure the bottle contains what it claims to contain.

One of the best solutions is to pick a brand that has strict measures in its manufacturing process. You should also stick to lower doses of sleep gummies for safety, as mentioned earlier. But always follow the directions on the bottle as different brands have different ingredients and dosages with varying recommendations for use.