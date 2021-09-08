Should You Be Worried About Your Water pH Levels?

by Matt Weik

From mineral and spring water to sparkling and distilled water, you may have noticed that there are a ton of different types of water while walking up and down the aisles of a grocery store. But have you ever thought about water pH? Truthfully, not many have. In fact, most people don’t even have a clue as to what your water pH should be.



Many of us turn on our faucet at home, put a cup under, fill it with water, and down the hatch it goes. But could the water you’re drinking at home be doing harm to your body?

To thrive in life and stay healthy, you need to first stay hydrated. But do you know some water is more beneficial than others and that some types of water aren’t good for your health? You need to pay attention to the type of water you are consuming and ensure that it’s not just purified but also of the highest quality. After all, you wouldn’t start drinking water from a swamp or puddle in the middle of the street, right?

One of the most important indicators of the quality of water is the actual water pH level. Not sure what exactly it means and how it affects health? In this article, we will dive into the water pH levels and everything you need to know.

What are Water pH Levels?

Water pH stands for potential hydrogen or the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution (this case, water). Water pH levels are measured on a scale of 0 to 14, where 7 is considered to be neutral, anything above 7 is alkaline or basic, and anything below 7 is acidic. So, what’s the proper water pH for your drinking water?

As per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the water pH level of drinking water should be between 6.5 to 8.5 on a scale of 0 to 14.

Now the question arises, why do water pH levels change? Well, there are so many factors that affect the alkalinity or acidity of water.

The first and the most important is soil composition and bedrock where the water is located. Now, depending on the type of rock, the level of acidity in water can be neutralized. But the growth of the plant and organic materials near the water can increase the acidity due to the emission of CO2 when decomposition takes place.

A water level with a pH level of less than 7 has a corrosive quality, and it could contain iron, zinc, copper, lead, and other metals that may taste metallic and bitter. A water pH level of more than 7 is high alkaline water. It tastes like baking soda and may have a slippery feel and texture.

Can Different Water pH Levels Affect Your Health?

As per UCLA health, there is a risk involved with drinking water with a pH value less than 6.5. This type of water can be highly toxic and can even erode pipes in your home and lead to the exposure of harmful metals. Drinking such water at a pH of less than 6.5 is dangerous to the human body and may cause various health-related issues. Alkaline water (or water with a pH level of more than 8) is comparatively safe to drink, but even this can cause some skin-related problems.

Are you the type to turn on the faucet, fill a glass of water, and drink? If you are doing this, you really need to stop — at least until you get your water checked. Yes, you may think that you are tapping into clean water, but tap water isn’t always guaranteed to be safe. Some tap water is filled with lead toxicity that may lead to a delay in development, chlorine that may cause bladder cancer, birth defects, and premature aging, and fluoride that may damage your tooth enamel.

Is Your Water pH Acidic?

If you get your water tested and it comes back acidic, you have a few options.

You can get a water system put into your home, or you can simply purchase bottled water. You can even take it a step further and buy balanced pH purified water like a bottle of Core Hydration or a similar brand of water. These types of bottled water will have their pH level around 7.4, and many even include added minerals and electrolytes.

So, the next time you pick up a glass of water, ask yourself, are you drinking a glass of perfectly pH-balanced water? If not, you may want to rethink that strategy. Prioritize your health by ensuring that you are consuming a water pH level that is between 6.5-8.5.