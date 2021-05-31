Newer Post
Redcon1’s Product Total War Causes a Heart Attack!

May 31, 2021
Yes you read that correctly, a product called Total War by Redcon1 causes a heart attack. But when the CEO of Redcon1 is under 14 federal indictments for lacing dietary supplements with drugs it’s to be expected. Shame on Aaron Singerman for putting money before people’s health. Watch the video below.

