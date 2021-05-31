Yes you read that correctly, a product called Total War by Redcon1 causes a heart attack. But when the CEO of Redcon1 is under 14 federal indictments for lacing dietary supplements with drugs it’s to be expected. Shame on Aaron Singerman for putting money before people’s health. Watch the video below.
Redcon1’s Product Total War Causes a Heart Attack!
Yes you read that correctly, a product called Total War by Redcon1 causes a heart attack. But when the CEO of Redcon1 is under 14 federal indictments for lacing dietary supplements with drugs it’s to be expected. Shame on Aaron Singerman for putting money before people’s health. Watch the video below.