Performix SST Energy Seltzer: A Bubbly Take on Energy Drinks

by Matt Weik

The energy drink category is raging hotter than a wildfire in California with no end in sight. In fact, some believe we’re still in the first few innings of the game – and I’d have to agree. The industry is loaded with new energy drinks hitting the market almost monthly, and Performix has tossed their hat in the ring with their new Performix SST Energy Seltzer.



The brand launched with Blueberry Acai, Lemon Lime, Mango, and newly launched Black Cherry.

Side note: It seems like other industries are also getting into the seltzer game. I had to do some research, but there are a bunch of alcohol brands that are launching their product as an alcoholic seltzer, such as Bud Light, Truly, White Claw, Corona, Leinenkugel, Natural Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and even Smirnoff has some skin in the game.

Ok, back to your regularly scheduled programming…

Performix SST Energy Seltzer: An Enhanced Sparkling Water

Energy drinks are a dime a dozen on retail shelves these days, but the Performix SST Energy Seltzer provides consumers with something fresh and new. If you’ve ever had sparkling water, think about sipping on one, only with a heaping pour of an energy drink added to it. Sounds pretty dang good, right?

I was lucky enough to get my hands on them (including their newest flavor), and to say I was pleasantly surprised would be an understatement.

Now, one of the complaints that I’ve heard on the internet was that the flavors are somewhat muted. But honestly, that’s to be expected based on Performix modeling their Performix SST Energy Seltzer after, well… SELTZER.

If you’re expecting the flavor to slap you in the face, you’re going to be disappointed. And that’s not a knock at the product, it’s merely the fact that Performix wanted the product to be powerful like an energy drink but go down like a seltzer. And I think they nailed it, personally.

A Memorable Taste and Formula

While fitting the energy drink mold, the Performix SST Energy Seltzer can hold its own against many of the other energy drinks out there in terms of the profile and overall formulation.

Each flavor contains zero calories, zero carbohydrates, zero sugar, no added sugars, 300mg of caffeine, 500mg of taurine, a good amount of B-vitamins, and more (such as lion’s mane, l-carnitine, green tea extract, l-theanine, guarana seed extract, and black pepper extract) without any abrupt crash at the end like you hit a median strip doing 120mph at 3am driving home (not that I know what that feels like).

You get all of the performance benefits of an energy drink while enjoying a refreshing, crisp, and light-tasting beverage.

Work Out, Re-Energize, and Get Focused

One of the aspects I really like about the Performix SST Energy Seltzer is that you can truly pop the top at just about any time of day and achieve the benefits you’re in need of (nighttime may cause some obvious issues with sleep due to the 300mg of caffeine per can). Me, my adrenals are completely fatigued. Therefore, I can drink just about any amount of caffeine at night and fall asleep seven seconds after my head hits the pillow (just ask my wife, she’ll confirm).

For instance, you could be in the gym grinding it out and maximize your energy to finish strong. You could be in the office or at school and gain some cognitive benefits to help you stay focused and dialed in. Or you could be at home hanging with the family and simply need a refreshing pick-me-up to make it through the afternoon. There are a ton of uses for this beverage.

Additionally, it doesn’t hurt that the Performix SST Energy Seltzer also taps into the market of those looking for some weight loss benefits. The extensive formula found in this energy seltzer can help support a healthy metabolism while also aiding with fat burning.

Would I Recommend the Performix SST Energy Seltzer?

Without any hesitation. Again, to be upfront with you, so you don’t go into it thinking it’s going to have a strong flavor profile like many of the other energy drinks on the market, the Performix SST Energy Seltzer has a muted flavor. However, don’t let that deter you from giving these things a try – they’re delicious.

If you can find these in your area or online, I highly suggest you try one or all of the flavors. Throw it in the fridge or on ice, and you’re good to go. Will I add the Performix SST Energy Seltzer to my rotation of energy drinks? For sure.

One of the retailers that I know who carries these energy seltzers is GNC – Performix has done a lot of promotion through them over the months since it’s been launched. But you can also purchase the Performix SST Energy Seltzer over on their website for $34.99 (12 cans)