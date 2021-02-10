Older Post

Nathan De Asha Interview on Arrest | 1st Tell-All interview after the Viral Video

Articles
February 10, 2021
A+ A-
Email Print

In this interview with Nathan De Asha a 6x IFBB Pro Contest Winner & Top 7 Mr Olympia Competitor we discuss the recent video that has put him into the spotlight in a violent arrest surrounding him opening his gym (Prophecy Performance Center) during the UK lockdown.

We talk on the context of what lead to the assault & the context, his charges, & injuries + we discuss his view on bodybuilding now & what his 2021 Bodybuilding Plans are! Let us know in the comments your thoughts on the viral video? & what Nathan De Asha had to say in this interview!

WATCH VIDEO:

Posted by

CLOSE


JOIN OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY FOR FREE!


Get Expert Advice From Our Staff and Interact with Thousands of Fitness Minded People Just like You!

CLICK HERE!

CLOSE