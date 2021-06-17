Maximize Carbohydrate Intake and Muscle Growth

Carb Fix is an “insulin mimetic” to help reduce muscle breakdown by increasing carb utilization, and with it, the shuttling of glycogen & amino acids for muscular gains. Insulin works with our hormones to improve energy and recovery after training. Where our hormones help spawn new muscle, insulin drastically reduces catabolic activity and allows muscle to repair bigger & stronger. IronMag Labs developed an insulin‐mimetic to replicate the actions of our natural insulin production, activating glycogen & amino shuttling, and other growth & recovery related metabolic processes.



How many times have you increased your caloric intake in an effort to maximize muscle growth, only to find you’re adding body fat instead? Seems counterproductive, right? You’re not alone, and it happens quite frequently. What’s happening is that your body cannot effectively break down the food you are eating and utilize it, and therefore your body decides to store it as dreadful body fat.

Through the specific formula found in Carb Fix, you have the ability to maximize digestion, manage blood sugar levels, and watch your muscles swell following your meal as the nutrients get pushed out into the muscles.

Essentially, Carb Fix allows you the ability to eat more carbohydrates while drastically limiting fat gain. What generally happens to many is that your high carbohydrate meals will cause the nutrients to get pushed into the fat cells, which causes your body fat percentage to increase. You achieve the opposite effect when utilizing the beneficial formula found in Carb Fix.

Insulin Mimicker & Optimizer

✔️ Shuttles Carbs Into Muscles

✔️ Reduces Carbs Being Stored As Fat

✔️ Increases Muscle Volume

✔️ Manages Blood Sugar Levels

✔️ Boosts Metabolic Rate

✔️ Decreases Inflammation

✔️ Minimizes Free Radical Damage

When your muscle insulin sensitivity increases (such as when using Carb Fix), you are better able to reduce body fat levels and body fat storage, increase muscle tissue growth, and better manage your blood sugar levels.

Your muscle insulin sensitivity is a significant determinant of whether what you eat will get pushed into your muscles or stored as dreaded body fat. Carb Fix is the solution to all carb-lovers’ woes out there who crave this delicious macronutrient but hate to watch what it does to their physique. Through the use of this remarkable product, you can still maintain your high carbohydrate intake while minimizing fat gain and build the quality muscle you desire.

BUY IRONMAG LABS CARB FIX!

Who Can Benefit from This Product?

Carb Fix was carefully formulated to allow the vast majority of people out there the ability to benefit from this fascinating product. If you are looking to better utilize the carbohydrates you consume and use them to your advantage, rather than storing them as body fat, this product is an absolute must.

Whether you are trying to put on lean muscle mass or drop unwanted body fat, Carb Fix is the solution. Leveraging the powerful glucose disposal and nutrient partitioning ingredients found in Carb Fix, you have the ability to better digest, absorb, and utilize the food you eat rather than having it stored as unwanted body fat. Carb Fix allows your meals work for you rather than against you.

Scientifically Supported Extracts

Berberine – A plant compound that aids in managing blood sugar levels, can increase the healthy bacteria in the gut, is a powerful anti-inflammatory, and may help improve weight loss.

– A plant compound that aids in managing blood sugar levels, can increase the healthy bacteria in the gut, is a powerful anti-inflammatory, and may help improve weight loss. Sodium R Lipoate – Can produce cognitive benefits, help decrease blood glucose, and is an antioxidant that aids in the protection of free radicals.

– Can produce cognitive benefits, help decrease blood glucose, and is an antioxidant that aids in the protection of free radicals. Fenugreek (50% Saponins) – Aids in lowering blood sugar, supports healthy testosterone levels, helps lower appetite, and can lower inflammation in the body.

– Aids in lowering blood sugar, supports healthy testosterone levels, helps lower appetite, and can lower inflammation in the body. Kaempferol – A natural flavonoid that helps prevent oxidative stress due to free radicals and can help manage glucose levels.

– A natural flavonoid that helps prevent oxidative stress due to free radicals and can help manage glucose levels. Gymnema Slyvestre – Powerful herb that supports weight loss, may lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, helps reduce blood sugar levels, and aids in curbing sugar cravings.

– Powerful herb that supports weight loss, may lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, helps reduce blood sugar levels, and aids in curbing sugar cravings. Cinnamon – Loaded with antioxidants, can decrease inflammation, and helps control blood glucose levels.

– Loaded with antioxidants, can decrease inflammation, and helps control blood glucose levels. Bitter Melon – A spiky fruit that is full of micronutrients, can lower blood sugar, supports weight loss, and may lower cholesterol levels.

– A spiky fruit that is full of micronutrients, can lower blood sugar, supports weight loss, and may lower cholesterol levels. Chromium Glycosinate – A mineral that can help improve insulin sensitivity, aid in metabolizing fat and carbohydrates, and supports weight loss.

– A mineral that can help improve insulin sensitivity, aid in metabolizing fat and carbohydrates, and supports weight loss. Banaba – Helpful leaves that can help control glucose levels, helps fight free radicals, and may inhibit the formation of fat cells in the body to aid with weight management.

– Helpful leaves that can help control glucose levels, helps fight free radicals, and may inhibit the formation of fat cells in the body to aid with weight management. Fucoxanthin – Specific form of seaweed that helps the body burn fat and speed up the metabolism while also aiding in regulating blood sugar levels and inflammation.

– Specific form of seaweed that helps the body burn fat and speed up the metabolism while also aiding in regulating blood sugar levels and inflammation. African Mango – An extract from the African mango seed that can aid in weight loss and fat-burning while also helping manage inflammation, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels.

– An extract from the African mango seed that can aid in weight loss and fat-burning while also helping manage inflammation, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels. Piperine – High in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, can aid in cognition, aids in lowering cholesterol and blood sugar, and boosts the absorption of nutrients and supplements you take.

BUY IRONMAG LABS CARB FIX!