Masks vs. Movement: Which Can Better Protect Americans Health?





by Matt Weik

I’m not about to try and convince you that masks are good or bad, nor am I trying to change your opinion of what’s going on regarding the pandemic these days. However, what I do want you to think about is where your focus is and what can actually help keep you safe and healthy (regardless of if you got the shot or not). Should we look to protect American’s health by forcing them to wear a mask if they refuse to get the vaccine, or should we, instead, recommend they move more and become more physically active?



It doesn’t appear that the government wants to give us an option anymore regarding our own personal health and what we do and don’t want to put in our bodies.

How Did We Get Here?

Let’s think for just one minute about how we are all still alive and well on this earth. Is it because we get a shot or vaccine when any little thing comes along? No. It’s because we allow our immune system to do its job by protecting us. Now, granted, I understand there are immunocompromised individuals and those who fit into a demographic that puts them more at risk, but that’s even more reason why they should be more active and exercise regularly.

Our immune system is constantly battling bacteria, viruses, and harmful pathogens that enter our bodies. Heck, our body is at war with free radicals essentially all-day-every-day. If it weren’t for our immune system, our life expectancy would be incredibly short. But it’s not because we have a natural defense mechanism in our body that as long as we keep it healthy, it will have our back.

How do we protect our immune system and keep it functioning optimally? We provide it with a well-balanced nutrition plan and exercise. If we are deficient in any area, we can leverage the use of supplements to fill in the nutritional gaps or merely use a specific supplement to help boost the immune system.

The issue is that a large majority of people don’t put any focus on their immunity, they don’t eat healthy and nutrient-dense foods, they get zero exercise, and they would rather take a pill or get a shot to solve their problems. Something we should all look at a little closer is that if we were all healthy, why is everyone so worried about a virus with a 99% survival rate? I mean, seriously. Think about that.

Know what has less than a 99% survival rate? Cancer. Why don’t we have a vaccine for that? Is it because they can’t figure it out, or is it because there’s too much money to be made through cancer treatment? I want you to think about that for a minute.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies have made billions of dollars in less than a year after getting approval from the government. BILLIONS of dollars! You can’t tell me these companies aren’t looking at the dollar signs rather than your health and safety (especially after they were granted immunity from any lawsuits due to side effects or death from the vaccine).

If you have a good immune system, you’ll also be able to fight the flu that passes throughout the US each year when the temperature starts to drop. Yet, there are a large number of people who don’t get the flu shot and aren’t worried about getting the flu. And that’s their decision. Can the flu spread fairly quickly? Yup. But the survival rate is nearly identical to that of COVID.

What about cigarettes and the negative effects that come from smoking them? Oh, that’s right, the government makes billions of dollars each year from cigarettes. There’s no way they would ban or do away with them to protect the health of people. They allow us the ability to make our own choices when it comes to our health and whether or not we smoke unhealthy cigarettes. Yet, Biden comes out and says that you will either need to get the vaccine or you’ll wear a mask until you do. Go back and re-read this paragraph again. The government will allow you to smoke cigarettes that have been proven to give people cancer, but you don’t have a say in something with a 99% survival rate (and that’s even if you get COVID).

With so many things having a lower survival rate, where is our priority? Why is this being forced upon us? Even worse, why do we have no say in this? Since when is it ok to force people to do things with their body that they don’t want to do. Why shouldn’t I have the choice to say no to a vaccine and be able to live my life like normal? This is America, right? We are free people and citizens, no? But I need to get a vaccine to make YOU feel better? That doesn’t make sense, and that’s not how America works or was built.

It Seems Like Heath and Exercise Should Be Prioritized

There’s really no need to worry about the pandemic for those of us who are healthy and do all of the things mentioned above. Our bodies have done a great job of fighting this virus. Look, I’m not a doctor, and I’m not providing you with any medical advice (I’ll leave that up to your doctor), but I’m pretty sure your doctor has even mentioned a time or twelve how important exercise and nutrition are. If not, maybe you should find a new doctor who wants to get to the root of the problem rather than being part of the problem by enabling you to simply take a pill and manage your ailments, not prevent or fix them.

Atilis Gym Bellmawr in New Jersey had more than 100,000 people go through their gym in the middle of the pandemic, and there wasn’t a single positive case that pointed back at their gym as the cause. What does this show? It’s not like I need to convince you that exercise plays a role in your natural defense and immunity from viruses and even COVID. The research is there showing how exercise can help prevent COVID.

If you’re elderly and at a higher risk, studies still show the importance of exercise to help boost immunity and your ability to fight off the virus (or any virus for that matter).

One study takes things even further and mentions that if you want to maximize your immune system and keep it healthy, you need to focus on consuming healthy foods and having a clean diet. Those who eat junk and are classified as being obese are at a greater risk.

It has been well documented that exercise and immunity go hand-in-hand. So, why are we so focused on pushing masks rather than trying to combat the problem? You don’t put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole, right? Well, that’s precisely what the government is doing. The issue comes down to immunity and if our bodies can fight off the virus. Those who exercise regularly and have heightened immunity tend to be better at fighting it off. Those with compromised immunity and poor health have been seen as being more susceptible and having worse symptoms than their healthy counterparts.

So, rather than telling everyone to wear a mask until they’re vaccinated, why not help people make better lifestyle choices by educating them on proper nutrition and exercise?