How to Simplify and Strategize Your Weight Loss Plan

by Matt Weik

For some reason, people make weight loss way more difficult than it needs to be. They also seem to make it some impossible feat that only people with cheat codes like back in your video game playing days had to make it to the final level. Truth be told, a weight loss plan is very simple to follow, assuming you have some ground rules laid out ahead of time and know how to “play the game” effectively.



In this article, we will look at some key things you need to focus on in order to help simplify and strategize your weight loss plan. No more guessing. No more lack of results.

Let’s go!

1. Make It a Lifestyle, Not a Diet

When it comes to creating a weight loss plan, things tend to go to one extreme or the other. Eliminate this macronutrient, eliminate carbs, eliminate fat, don’t eat this, don’t eat that. Where’s the joy in that process? Stop looking at it as a diet and make better choices to fit a healthier lifestyle. Small changes add up to big numbers when it comes to weight loss.

2. Push Yourself in the Gym

If you’re not putting in the work, don’t expect to see any results from your time in the gym. You need to focus on hitting the weights hard and getting in your cardio sessions. This is a killer fat-burning combination that can help speed up your results. If you’re simply going through the motions in the gym, you’re going to look like that guy you see every day who, over the past three years, looks exactly the same.

3. Supplements Don’t Work Unless You Do

I’m the first to say that I love supplements. They can help fast-track your results. However, too many people look at supplements, such as fat burners, as the solution rather than a key piece of the equation. Supplements alone won’t do much to change your physique on their own, and when it comes to your weight loss plan, if you don’t clean things up, you won’t see much of any changes. Simply stated, supplements don’t work unless you do. Be sure you’re putting in the work and allow your supplements to help improve your results.

4. Everything in Moderation is Important

Whoever said you can’t eat something should be labeled an “asshole.” Of course, you can eat something you’ve been eyeing up. But here’s the caveat, you need portion control, and it needs to be eaten in moderation. What does this mean? It means if you have been craving pizza, only eat a slice or two – not the whole pie. It also means not eating pizza five days a week and thinking you’re going to lose body fat on your weight loss plan. Maybe once a week as a cheat meal or once every two weeks would be ideal. Have some self-control when it comes to food you would consider “unhealthy” and not part of your weight loss plan.

5. Calories In vs. Calories Out

Your weight loss plan is nothing more than a math problem. If you add up your calories and find you’re consuming more than your maintenance, you’ll gain weight. Consume fewer calories than your maintenance, and you’ll lose weight. It’s really as simple as that. It’s a numbers game of calories in versus calories out, which will lead us into #8 later on in this article.

6. Don’t Create a Negative Relationship with Food

When you start labeling food as “bad,” you’re going to create a negative relationship with food. Those items you label as bad are foods you’re going to stay away from. And what happens when you want something you can’t have? You crave it. And what happens when you crave it? It’s the only thing you think about until you finally give in and get what you want. When this happens, it’s normally not that simple and generally entails you splurging and overeating that item, which leads to weight gain. Stick to your weight loss plan and circle back to #4, where you can look at consuming things in moderation.

7. Make a Grocery List and Stick to It

For starters, don’t go to the grocery store when you’re hungry, that’s just a terrible idea. Next, make yourself a grocery list of items you need in order to stick to your weight loss plan. If it’s not on your grocery list, don’t buy it. Also, you’ll want to shop mostly around the perimeter of the grocery store as that’s where you’ll tend to find the healthiest food options. The middle aisles tend to be filled with processed foods that should not make up the bulk of your weight loss plan.

8. Track Your Progress

There’s nothing sweeter than following your weight loss plan and seeing results. But how do you know if you’re making any results when you aren’t tracking your progress? I’d recommend downloading and using the MyFitnessPal app, where you can easily track your food intake, your workouts, and your weight. It provides you with charts to show you exactly how you are progressing. And if you’re not seeing any changes from the data you provide, you know that you need to make some modifications. But if you weren’t tracking your progress, you could go weeks or months before realizing you’ve been spinning your wheels for nothing.