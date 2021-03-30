DAVE Palumbo is WRONG || Irresponsible Representation of The Controversy





Greg Doucette exposing Dave Palumbo and more of his lies. Anyone that knows Dave and his clickbait YouTube videos also knows he is full of shit and talks out of his ass half the time (actually probably 75% of the time). Here is yet another example of Dave being the dumbass that he is along with John Romano and Chris Aceto, both who are pretty much irrelevant in the industry at this point, but just like Dave they think people care what they have to say.



WATCH VIDEO: