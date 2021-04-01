Business Talk: Why I Don’t Read Supplement Reviews





by Matt Weik

I was asked the question a few days ago about how much faith I put into supplement reviews. My answer was direct and to the point – I DON’T HAVE ANY. In fact, when I purchase a product, I don’t want to look at the supplement reviews. Not even one of them. Below I’m going to break down my thought process on this, and some of you may sit there and agree with what I’m saying, and some of you may wholeheartedly disagree – both are perfect reactions as I’m not trying to sway you one way or another. I just want you to get into the business owner’s mind and how they view supplement reviews.



From the Business’ Point of View

I’m going to start by flipping the script here and look at supplement reviews from the business’ perspective. As a business owner, reviews are gold. Why? Because they show potential buyers what others think about your brand and your products. If the person reading the review likes what they see, they are probably more willing to get out their credit card and make a purchase. This should be the end goal for the business in terms of why they want to be providing reviews for their products in the first place.

Businesses can go about supplement reviews in many different ways. Some brands send a follow-up email after an order is received to ask how they are enjoying the product and that if they enjoy the supplement, to please take a minute to write a review of their thoughts. This could provide both positive and negative reviews, and there is no incentive to provide the feedback.

Another method used to gain supplement reviews is to provide value from a review. For instance, a brand may ask for the individual to write a review, and after they submit the review, they will be provided a coupon code for a discount off of their next order. When value is attached to something, more people tend to act and act in a positive manner, even if the product wasn’t exactly amazing. If the supplement was decent, people tend to leave a positive review knowing on the backend, they will be getting a discount.

The last method I’m going to mention is the “compensation method.” This is where supplement brands give product out for free and, in return, ask that the individual writes a review about their product. This actually happens way more often than you would imagine. Why? Because brands want as close to a five-star rating as possible, and they want as many reviews as they can gather. So, is giving out free products worth the ROI? It sure is when there are hundreds or even thousands of five-star supplement reviews.

Supplement Reviews from MY Eyes

As I mentioned in this article’s opening paragraph, I don’t put any weight on supplement reviews. Not one. Now, please don’t take this as a knock on a particular supplement brand – there is no ill will directed at any brand. I respect the fact that they want reviews, and I absolutely see the value in them. However, my personal take and purchasing behavior probably does not align with the majority of their customers.

So, what do I mean by all of this? I do business with people I know or the brands I trust. Do I every once in a blue moon take a shot in the dark and try something I normally wouldn’t from a brand I never heard of? Sure. But that’s very rare.

Consumers, too, like to do business with people they know and trust. It’s just the way it is. Your brand should build a community and add value to the customer – not just through the products themselves. You want your consumers to feel good about your brand.

When I go to make a purchase, if I were to look at supplement reviews, they could completely change my perception of the product. As we know, not every supplement has the same effect on everyone. I could be in love with a pre-workout, and you could try it and absolutely hate it. Therein lies my point. Looking at reviews generally means you are uncertain about the purchase. And if you aren’t sure it’s the right product for you, that means you need to do some more research (and not by combing through supplement reviews).

I like to look at the profile and formula of a product and see what it contains. Are the ingredients backed by research? Are the dosages actually going to do anything, or are the ingredients fairy-dusted into the product? I, personally, want to be confident in my purchases and where my money goes. But then again, I’m not much of a risk-taker in any aspect of my life.

In a nutshell, I don’t want external forces getting in my head and making me rethink my decisions. Now again, I completely understand if you’re the complete opposite and like reading supplement reviews to see what people have said. I completely respect that. But at the same time, if I were to read a review, that would mean I don’t fully trust a product or a brand and am indecisive on whether or not I want to make the purchase.

You and only you can make the decision of how much weight you put on supplement reviews. Maybe you agree with me? Perhaps you don’t? I’ll respect your decision, and in return, I’ll ask you to respect mine. But I’d love to know if you are or aren’t the type of person to make purchases based on reviews. Feel free to let us know down in the comments.