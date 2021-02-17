Business and Fitness are Literally One and the Same

by Matt Weik

Would you have ever thought that we would be talking about putting business and fitness in the same sentence? It just seems so different, right? Well, it’s not. In fact, business and fitness are one and the same. How so? It’s simple. Everyone wants results but no one wants to actually do the work.



We live in a world of technology. We have information at our fingertips – literally. Don’t believe me? Then just ask Siri or Alexa and they’ll tell you. This information can be used to both improve our lives as well as destroy them.

What do I mean? What I mean is that technology allows us to run a business essentially from anywhere along with being able to track our health and fitness right on a device such as a smartphone. The negative aspect of this is that it causes us to be more sedentary. We no longer need to get up and walk over to someone to talk to them – we can just sit there and email, text, or call them. Want food? Order it from your phone and have it delivered to your door. Get it? Pros and cons.

One positive to technology being at our fingertips is that making money has never been easier. Great for entrepreneurs! We can also track our workouts, nutrition, and sleep directly on our technology as well. The ability to do this can help you improve your overall health. It’s a win-win when it comes to business and fitness. More energy helps you be more productive in the office while also helping you crush your workouts in the gym.

You Reap What You Sow

In the world of business and fitness, the results you get (or don’t get) is equivalent to the time and effort you put into it. Let me break it down for you. If you put in 18 hour days, seven days a week, for an entire year where all you did what put your head down and work to help build your business, you can probably safely say that unless you did nothing in those 18-hour days, you’re going to see some pretty decent results from your efforts. The same can be said about your fitness results. If you are in the gym working hard (and smart) while feeding your muscles the nutrients they need, you can see some pretty good gains.

On the other hand, if you sandbag it in the gym or sit in your office all day scrolling through social media or texting your buddies, your results will be mediocre (if you even see results at all due to your complacency).

You can’t expect to see changes or results if you aren’t putting forth the effort. As they say, “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” If you do the same thing every single day expecting a different outcome, that’s the definition of insanity. And you’d be insane thinking you can sit on your hands and become successful at anything you’re trying to accomplish. Work output shouldn’t change regardless if you’re in the boardroom or the weight room. Nothing good will come from complacency. If you want to achieve something great, expect to be putting in the work.

Working as a Team Can Provide Exponential Growth

Have you ever noticed when you exercise with a buddy you push yourself more than you would if you worked out alone? Your workout partner keeps you accountable and doesn’t allow you to take it easy. You may also find that your time in the gym is more fun because you have someone beside you who shares a common goal. It’s the same when it comes to business.

In business, if you want to grow, you need a solid team around you. As a team, you can get more done and see better results. Sure, you could do things alone but that isn’t going to be an ideal outcome – especially in the timeframe you had in mind.

There’s a saying that goes something like this: “If you want to go fast – go alone. But if you want to go far – go together.”

When you have an extra set of eyeballs on you in the gym, the people around you can check your form, give you a spot, and help you when the weight gets heavy. The same principle takes place in business. You have people who can check your work and make sure there were no mistakes or oversights. The people around you are there to help you when you’re jammed up on a project. When the deadline is near and you’re running out of time, they can help you put on the finishing touches.

Here’s a Little Secret

The last little tidbit I want to share about business and fitness is this… your body and your health are the biggest business you will ever run. You are in total control. Whether you like it or not, you only get one shot in this world and when it’s done, it’s done. Take your health seriously and do everything you can to preserve it because once you lose it, it’s going to be twice as hard to get it back (if you even can at that point).

In business, when things are going bad, you need to correct them before it’s too late and you go out of business. With our health, we need to take action and constantly be making improvements so we don’t get sick and pay the ultimate price. Business and fitness are literally one and the same and take the same amount of effort to make them healthy as well as the same amount of effort to have them fail.