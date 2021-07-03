Bodybuilder Marries Then Divorces Sex Doll – You Can’t Make This Up

by Matt Weik

For starters, I just want to say I don’t care what your preference is – men, women, whatever floats your boat. But this story keeps getting weirder and weirder by the year may have finally reached its peak (hopefully). The news (I saw this on the New York Post) seems to love covering a bodybuilder (also apparently an actor) who is in love with a sex doll. Correction, apparently many sex dolls.



I fully believe that any story involving a “bodybuilder” is going to make headlines as most people view bodybuilding as a circus show anyway, and any chance to talk about bodybuilders in regard to steroids, drugs, illegal activity, or apparently sticking your dick in a piece of plastic hits their radar. Somehow, one bodybuilder, in particular, must have snuck under the radar with his grapefruit fun? I’m surprised that he hasn’t been on the news since he’s a prominent figure in the industry. LOL

Anyway, I’m not even going to say the guy’s name who loves sex dolls as it’s really irrelevant, and for some reason, the press likes referring to him as the “Kazakhstani bodybuilder,” so I’ll entertain the title even though it’s my understanding that he has zero competitions under his belt. I guess people like proclaiming themselves as something to fit in. Don’t believe me, just ask any vegan or CrossFitter – they’ll be more than happy to tell you all about their lifestyle preferences (I’m not kidding).

But the fact that this sex doll-loving individual has more followers than me on Instagram makes me question what the hell people are actually engaging with on social media? People would rather look at images of some muscular guy loving on a plastic doll or content that can help them reach their health and fitness goals? Apparently, the sex doll is more entertaining.

T-Pain’s in Love with a Stripper & This Bodybuilder Said, “Hold My Beer”

So, this “bodybuilder” a year or so ago decided he was going to marry a sex doll that he fell in love with. It sounds extremely odd, but let’s continue. This guy took his sex doll with him everywhere, including on planes and dates at restaurants – even having her serenaded at dinners.

I’m literally sitting here laughing at the thought of sitting on a plane and having some dude sitting next to me with his sex doll in the middle seat between us. I mean, what do you even say or do in that instance? Not only is it disgusting (who knows what he did with the damn thing last night and what’s still on it), but it’s a life-size doll with, well… all the correct anatomy, shall we say?

This bodybuilder “dated” his sex doll for around eight months before asking her… it… whatever you want to describe the sex doll as to marry him. I’m not sure if the sex doll said yes (apparently, she speaks?), but they got married, nonetheless. However, now this bodybuilder needs a new sex toy in his life and is divorcing “Margo” to see what else is on the market – literally.

It’s apparently a full house over at the “bodybuilder’s” residence as he now found two new sex slaves, I mean sex dolls, named Lola and Luna. That said, if you already have one eyebrow raise, this will raise the other too.

This “bodybuilder” has now said that not only is he in love with these two new sex dolls, but he is also open to the possibility of human interaction. I mean, we’re charting into full-blown orgy territory now. However, he mentions that there is one condition if he brings a human partner into his life, and that is, “It’s important that she or he likes my dolls too.” I mean, come on now. If I were single and brought a girl home and she saw a life-size sex doll, she’d think I was lame and creepy AF.

And just when you think the story can’t have any more twists, check this out. This bodybuilder explains that he cheated on his sex doll “wife” while she was having plastic surgery in December (you can’t make this up). I guess he was a little rough with her and needed surgery? Anyway, he admitted that he had sex with a “strange object” while she was having this surgery, as well as having sex with a supermarket chicken. I swear to God, you can’t make this shit up!

He also mentioned he wants to add a male sex doll into the mix as if things weren’t already getting crowded. His house is going to resemble a little girl’s dollhouse that she would play with as a child. It’s like a real-live Barbie dream house or whatever they’re called – and he’s playing Ken (only a much hairier version).

Here’s My Take on Why This is “Newsworthy” (Or Not Really)

As I mentioned earlier in this article, bodybuilding is a hot topic with the press, and anything that they can point the finger at a bodybuilder, they’re going to do so and run away with the story without even thinking twice about it.

Let’s be honest, when is the last time you saw anything about a bodybuilding competition or something good a bodybuilder has done on your local news? Heck, how about on Fox News or CNN? Probably never, right? So, why would they care about covering a story about a bodybuilder now? Ah, right. It’s because it’s a story that further points the finger at bodybuilding and bodybuilders as being “odd” and “different.” To make them look like fools and a freak show.

Now, don’t get me wrong, regardless of whether or not this guy is a “bodybuilder” or some random Joe no one has ever heard of, it’s a weird and unusual story. I mean, I guess people are marrying sex dolls these days? I don’t know. You just don’t hear much about it or have the media covering it, because well, who cares what gender a guy is having sex with? It’s all acceptable these days. But yet, there’s something about the extent that this guy has taken things that makes it somewhat of a unique circumstance. He’s essentially bringing the attention onto himself and almost begging for the story to be covered.

Either way, to each his or her own. Is this whole thing weird to me? Yup. Do I really care that this guy is sticking his unit into a piece of plastic? No. Is it affecting my life in any way? Nope. But because this guy is a “bodybuilder,” apparently places like the New York Post want to cover it and make bodybuilding continue to be an easy target.