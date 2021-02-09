Are Fat Burners a Good Weight Loss Solution?



by Matt Weik

This is a very common question I get asked frequently. Being that I’m part of a supplement expert panel, people seem to think I have all of the secrets to getting lean. While I definitely am knowledgeable on how to get in shape, there truly is no weight loss secret when it comes to dietary supplements – specifically fat burners. Want to know a good weight loss solution? It’s called proper nutrition and exercise.



Ok, I’m sure you just face-palmed with that answer as it’s one you’ve probably heard before but it’s true. If you don’t have your nutrition squared away and are active in some sort of exercise regimen, no fat burners available on the market are going to get you the results you desire. It’s just the cold hard facts. Sure, they may help you lose a little bit of weight while you use them but unfortunately, if you don’t have your nutrition on point, the weight can easily come right back.

What Are Fat Burners Good For?

I’m not going to totally bash fat burners in this article as they do help in many cases but you need to align everything first to truly benefit. Fat burners are great for pulling excess water from under your skin which will allow you to show off your hard-earned lean muscle mass you have been building from your time in the gym. Fat burners will also help give your metabolism a boost to help you burn more calories (even while at rest). What fat burners won’t do it the work for you.

Listen, I can’t tell you how many times people have shown me a bottle of the latest and greatest fat burner on the market they purchased and asked me, “So, all I need to do is take this and I’ll get skinny?” Then I face-palm myself. If only it were that easy. No, taking a fat burner and sitting on the couch watching Netflix all night isn’t going to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Again, it comes back around to proper nutrition and exercise. You can’t out-train a poor diet. You can exercise for three hours a day and burn hundreds and hundreds of calories but if you walk into a McDonald’s and consume over 1,000 calories you just undid all of the weight loss benefits you achieved during your workout. It ALL comes down to nutrition – it’s THE key factor in all of this. Will fat burners help you along the way? Absolutely, but they aren’t the answer.

Losing weight with or without fat burners is going to take consistency and dedication in the gym and in the kitchen. You simply can’t get around it. In the gym the stimulants generally found in fat burners will definitely help give you an extra boost of energy to allow you to crush an intense workout (both weight training and cardio). Then in the kitchen, your boosted metabolism thanks to the ingredients in fat burners can help you burn some of the calories you consume from your meals. Additionally, some fat burners have the ability to help take stored body fat from your body and utilize it as energy. That’s a great way to help lose body fat and watch the numbers on the scale drop as well as your clothing sizes.

In closing, nothing works unless you do. You can’t drink protein shakes and not exercise, thinking you’ll put on muscle. It doesn’t work that way. In the same way, you can’t expect to sit around or take a fat burner while doing nothing and expect body fat to magically disappear. You need to put in the time and the work in order to see any type of results. And that all starts in the kitchen and the gym. From there, introducing something such as fat burners into the equation could be the next step. But you can’t rely on them to work miracles. The extra weight you are holding onto wasn’t created from one week of poor nutrition. Likewise, it’s not going to come off that quickly either. Stay consistent and stay committed and you’ll start to see the results you desire.