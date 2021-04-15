Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta: Making Pasta Dishes Healthier!





by Matt Weik

How many of you love pasta? Rotini, penne, angel hair, linguine, elbows – you name it! Here’s the deal, I’m a parent to three young boys, and my wife is Italian. As you can imagine… they LOVE pasta. That said, like most little boys, they are SUPER picky eaters but ask for pasta (“noo noos and cheese”) at just about every meal. Clearly, my wife being an Italian, loves to make pasta dishes. I, on the other hand, not a fan of pasta as I don’t want all of those starchy carbs. How do we compromise? Well, I found Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta.



For those of you who haven’t been paying attention to changes in the protein market, more and more people are reaching for food that is higher in protein or at least has it added to improve the nutritional profile. The protein pasta segment has been growing over the years, and I think we are only at the tip of the iceberg in terms of what we will see filling the shelves in the years to come.

Note: This article is not a paid sponsorship, nor have I been compensated for my opinions or told what to say. I have had zero communication with Ancient Harvest, and my thoughts opinions are my own.

Is Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta Right for You and Your Family?

If you were to run a poll, you’d find that people love pasta – regardless of the type. The unfortunate part is that pasta dishes are generally high in carbohydrates and low in protein. Those of you who have kids may find it next to impossible to get your kids to eat protein such as chicken, ground beef, fish, seafood, steak, hamburgers, etc. You have to literally hide it in things, pretend it’s something that it isn’t, or you need to buy healthy alternatives like the Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta.

I picked up the Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta in the red lentil rotini, red lentil linguine, green lentil penne, and green lentil spaghetti. When cooked, the Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta looks exactly like a typical batch of pasta. In fact, when I feed it to my family, no one knows I even switched it up from the regular pasta we used to eat. This helps my entire family take in some added protein for the day where they would generally be getting a bunch of carbs from the dish.

Many people use whole-wheat pasta and assume it’s healthy. And while there isn’t anything necessarily wrong with it, you’re missing out on a bunch of protein. Looking at a serving from different types of pasta, there is a considerable difference.

Do you follow a plant-based nutrition plan? The Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta would be perfect to suit your wants and needs and can help you reach your recommended daily protein intake. Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta is made with legumes and contains up to 25g of protein (for a 100g serving) coming in the form of a plant-based protein – so, no matter if you prefer to add pasta sauce or use the protein pasta for a delicious pasta salad, you’ve got a perfect meatless meal.

A scientific report accompanying the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans found that diets higher in plant-based foods and lower in calories and animal-based foods are more health-promoting and are associated with less environmental impact than is the current U.S. diet. It’s also been found that 2 out of 5 consumers are increasing the amount of protein in their diet.

That said, you don’t need to be vegan to enjoy the Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta (I’m the furthest thing from being vegan). I actually make meatballs and use meat sauce with my Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta, and I, personally, can’t taste the difference between a regular pasta dish and the dish made with the Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta.

It appears that Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta is available in retail locations all across the nation as well as online. I found the Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta in several grocery stores here in Pennsylvania, and I went to their website and found they also have a “Store Locator” feature if you wanted to see who in your area sells this protein pasta (or you can simply Google it and find all of the online retailers you can purchase it from).

I did some searching for you and found some locations that have Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta online as well as their pricing. For instance, you can purchase from Walmart for $3.127, Amazon for $4.17, and Vitacost for $3.65 (obviously, the prices mentioned can change at any time – this is simply where they were when I wrote this article).

Ancient Harvest isn’t the only protein pasta brand out there. Some other brands that you may want to also check out include: Banza Chickpea Pasta, Modern Table Meals Lentil & Pea Pasta, Tolerant Organic Lentil Pasta, and Barilla ProteinPlus, to name a few.

Would I Recommend This Product?

Not only would I recommend it for myself, but one of the biggest reasons why I purchase it is for my kids. The ability to increase their protein intake without them thinking or knowing it’s protein is worth its weight in gold. As mentioned earlier, my kids love pasta, and this is a great way to keep the whole family happy while providing them with something healthier than the traditional enriched/refined pasta you would typically purchase at the grocery store.

I highly recommend Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta and think you would really enjoy it if you’re looking for a healthier pasta alternative that contains a good amount of protein per serving.