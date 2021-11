Both PJ Braun and Arron Singerman of Blackstone Labs have plead guilty today and agreed to over $3 million dollars in restitution each and facing up to a maximum of 13 years in prison. It turns our that Singerman ratted on everyone! This is the longer in depth video going over the court documents. @_jonnybravotv



Proof Aaron Singerman is Working as a Confidential Informant