5 Reasons Tonal Is Changing the At-Home Fitness Equipment Market

by Matt Weik

When you think about at-home fitness equipment, most people these days are thinking along the lines of Mirror and Peloton. Both brands are blowing up and spending a lot of money on ads. Similarly, I see Tonal making a big push on social media (at least I’ve noticed they’re targeting ME with their ads).



I’m a fitness equipment nerd – everything from commercial pieces of equipment to the at-home variety. Back in the days when I worked for MET-Rx, traveling all over the nation, I was like a kid in a candy store every time I walked into a new gym and got to see all of the cool equipment they had to play with. Well, I’m like that little kid again with Tonal, and I want to touch on five specific reasons why I feel Tonal is a game-changer in the at-home fitness equipment market and why this may be a good investment for you.

Disclaimer: This article is my opinion, and I am not getting paid or incentivized to speak on behalf of Tonal.

1. Compact All-in-One System

At the time of writing this, Tonal is going to set you back around $3,000 if you were looking to invest in the system. Now, many of you may be thinking you’d be better off handing over your first-born for that price but believe me, if you’re going to use the Tonal system and commit to it, the cost-savings of not having a gym membership, travel to and from the gym, time commitments, daily schedule changes that could throw off gym workouts, etc., are non-existent with the Tonal system. It’s at your home! There are no excuses anymore as to why you can’t fit in a workout.

A similar system, Mirror, comes in at around $2,000 but does not include the resistance training equipment, so there would be an added cost on top of this price. There are also a lot of added benefits that make Tonal a better option as well.

If you were to factor in everything all of these various systems have, I believe Tonal is the clear winner. Even competitors like Tempo, where you can use dumbbells and barbells, don’t hold a candle to Tonal.

Tonal is the most complete all-in-one system I’ve ever seen. Live classes, form check, partner workouts, rep counting, strength training, cardio, yoga and mobility, workout tracking, hundreds of classes, and custom workouts. Best of all, it takes up next to no room at all in your home. All you need is some wall space to secure it to.

Side note: If you are a die-hard bodybuilder who simply loves the feel of iron moving, then this may not be ideal for you – I get it, it’s not for everyone. But for those who aren’t hardcore lifters, this piece of equipment could be precisely what you’re looking for.

2. Form Feedback

This feature is HUGE, in my opinion, and one that every new exerciser should be thankful for. Buying a piece of home gym equipment does not make you an expert. And if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can very easily get hurt. Tonal has 17 sensors that analyze your form to ensure you are doing each exercise correctly and safely. It’s like having your own personal trainer right there with you.

You can’t exercise if you’re injured. This Tonal feature helps set it apart from all of the competitors out there.

3. Digital Weight in 1lb Increments

Many systems either force you to purchase equipment from them or from a retailer in order to do the workouts. Tonal uses a digital weight system that allows you to go up to 200 pounds in 1lb increments. Most pieces of gym equipment have you moving up 5lbs, or more any time you want to increase the weight. This system can save you a ton of space compared to having a row of dumbbells lying around your home.

The system comes with a pair of handles, but if you wanted to change things up, Tonal does sell other smart handles you can use to challenge your muscles and hit them different from workout to workout.

4. Progressive Overload Through AI

AI is slowly taking over the fitness space, and the AI used with Tonal is something that I feel is THE BEST selling point for those who are serious about seeing results. The one thing everyone needs to do in order to see results is to progressively overload the muscles. That means taking things up a notch each workout to continually challenge the muscles and breakdown the muscle fibers.

Tonal literally takes the guesswork out of your training by using AI that will automatically change your resistance and exercises to ensure you are getting the most out of your workout. You don’t even need to keep a training log and take note of what weights you used prior, everything is stored right there in the Tonal system. I honestly can’t find a reason not to urge everyone to consider this piece of at-home fitness equipment.

5. Progress Tracking

It’s commonly said that you don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been. This is also true with fitness and getting the results you desire. If you don’t know how your workouts have been progressing, how do you know if you’re going in the right direction? Tonal provides you with all of the analytics and data you’d want to see to ensure you are pushing yourself.

The system has more than 170 different exercises that target the whole body and allow for a full range of motion. Their expert coaches within the system will help guide you through your workouts and push you as if they were standing right there with you in your home.

Again, while the price may cause a few heart palpitations, once you see all you’re getting for your money and the cost-savings in the long-run, you’ll be able to sleep much better at night knowing you made a great investment into your health and future.

Visit their website for more info: Tonal.com