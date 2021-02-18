5 Meal Prep Companies That Can Maximize Your Health & Fitness

by Matt Weik

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or a competitor, one of the things most people hate is prepping their meals. Let’s face it, the training aspect is the most fun, and the one people tend to look forward to each day. Standing around the kitchen or grill for hours making all your food for the week – not exactly the most pleasurable (at least not until you get to eat the food). And let’s not even talk about the clean-up and the dishwashing that takes place after. These reasons are why meal prep companies are in such high demand.



While there is no shortage of meal prep companies out there, five seem to jump out as being at the top of their game and ones that many people seem to rave about. Which are they? I know this is making you hungry.

Below in this article, we showcase five meal prep companies that can maximize your health and fitness results and take some of the load of meal prep off of your plate (food pun intended).

Note: Not all of these companies may be able to deliver or ship to your area. Visit their website and put in your area code to see if they may be an option for you.

Eat Clean Bro

Eatcleanbro.com

When you think of a brand you want to get behind, it’s hard not to like Eat Clean Bro. They’re hip, fun, and their food is delicious. Add in the fact that they free up your time by preparing mouth-watering meals, and it’s no wonder so many on the East Coast love Eat Clean Bro (they are based out of NJ).

Their business has been featured by The New York Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, the Chicago Tribune, Fox News, and the New York Post. You can even earn points with purchases that can save you money on future orders. Bro… money savings!

With a wide variety of meal and protein options, you’ll never get bored with Eat Clean Bro when looking for meal prep companies who can cater to your needs. Whether you’re on a specialized diet or are free to eat whatever, Eat Clean Bros has you covered at a price you can afford. Whether you are looking to add muscle, shed fat, maintain your weight, or you simply hate cooking, Eat Clean Bros is a name and brand you can trust to put your wants, needs, and results first.

Trifecta

Trifectanutrition.com

Next on our list of meal prep companies is a name you may be familiar with – Trifecta. They’ve been featured in Forbes, Muscle & Fitness, Men’s Journal, Oxygen, and were even the sponsor of the Mr. Olympia competition.

Trifecta helps keep your nutrition fresh, so you’re never bored or constantly staring at the same meal day after day. They utilize science-backed meal plans that are macro-balanced and have a laundry list of world-class athletes who are using their services, such as Urijah Faber, Rich Froning, Bradly Martyn, Brooke Ence, and Mike Rashid, to name a few.

When compared to eating meals at a restaurant, Trifecta not only saves you money but provides you with a meal your body needs to achieve the results you desire. In fact, they guarantee results or your money back.

Icon Meals

Iconmeals.com

Icon Meals is no stranger to innovation. They don’t sit back and rest on their laurels. Browsing the internet, you’ll find many meal prep companies who simply supply you with the meals you want and need, but Icon Meals takes things one step further.

To separate themselves from many of the meal prep companies out there, Icon Meals also sells various items to go along with your healthy meals. For instance, they take care of your healthy snacking by offering high-protein, flavored popcorn – currently in 15 different flavors. They also sell seasoning if you want to add a little pizazz to your dish.

But wait, there’s more! Icon Meals also sells high-protein wagyu bars as well as a delicious protein coffee powder to kickstart your morning or anytime you need added protein with an energy kick.

MegaFit Meals

Megafitmeals.com

Whether you love carbs or hate them, MegaFit Meals has something to fit your fancy. Whether you’re feeling Italian, Mexican, or all-American, MegaFit Meals has a plethora of choices to satisfy your cravings.

Some big-name competitors also back MegaFit Meals in the industry like IFBB Pro Bodybuilders Flex Lewis, Santi Aragon, George Peterson, Steve Laureus, and Blessing Awodibu, IFBB Bikini Pros Lauralie Chapados, Jen Ronzitti, India Paulino, Narmin Assria, and Jennifer Dorie, IFBB Figure Pro Nicole Wilkins, health and fitness influencer Lauren Findley, and UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

With a star-studded line-up that packed, it’s clear that MegaFit Meals is preferred by IFBB Pros from all divisions to help them prepare for the stage. Each order gets you free shipping, and with a wide variety of meals to choose from, you’ll wake up each day ready to grab a fork and dig in.

Muscle Meals 2 Go

Musclemeals2go.com

Last on our list of meal prep companies to consider is Muscle Meals 2 Go. With five different meal options (LEAN Weight Loss Plans, TRAIN Stay Fit Plans, GAIN Muscle Gain Plans, VEGAN Plant-Based Meals, and KETO Low Carb Plans) with varying macro sources for each, Muscle Meals 2 Go has something to prevent you from getting hangry. You can even choose from their standard meals or opt for extra protein by upgrading to a 9oz protein option.

As with the other meal prep companies, all meals are prepared fresh and using only the highest quality ingredients to ensure the food quality and taste is on point. There are no subscriptions to sign up for, you simply place your order based on your wants and needs, and it shows up at your door.

Muscle Meals 2 Go also sells breakfast options such as protein muffins, protein pancakes, and various frittatas. If snacking is difficult for you, Muscle Meals 2 Go also has protein bites, cheesecake cupcakes, and what they call chocolate PB fat bombs.

Regardless which of these meal prep companies you go with, you can’t go wrong with their offerings, pricing, and selection. The only thing you need to do is decide who you want to order from and ensure they can deliver to your area.