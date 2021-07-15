3 Healthy Frozen Treats to Enjoy Guilt-Free This Summer

by Matt Weik

When the temperature heats up and simply walking outside makes you sweat, people tend to crave something cold and sweet. What generally comes to mind? Ice cream. Sure, while a little ice cream here and there won’t cause you to look like a beached whale during your much-anticipated summer vacation, eating it regularly could cause the phones to ring at the Save the Whales organization when you’re laying out in the sand. To prevent this from happening, I found three new and amazingly healthy frozen treats that you and the whole family (assuming you’ll share) can enjoy without guilt this summer.



1. Enlightened Popsicles



If the name rings a bell, you may know them from their back and forth battle they have with Halo Top for “the best healthy ice cream” on the market. Enlightened has several healthy frozen treats starting with their homerun product being their low-calorie ice cream with some added protein to give you the cherry on top. Now, Enlightened launched another product to add to their list of healthy frozen treats with their Enlightened Popsicles in a wide variety of flavors.

When you see the available flavors, you’re probably going to want them all. And if that’s the case, they do sell a Low-Calorie Bar Variety Pack that includes boxes of five different flavors – Sea Salt Caramel, Mint Chip Swirl, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Vanilla Dark Chocolate Almond, and Cookies & Cream. You can also get free shipping when you order their variety pack.

Their popsicles don’t end there. They also have some other healthy frozen treats you can enjoy, like their Brownies & Cookie Dough Bars, Cold Brew Coffee Chip Bars, Frozen Hot Cocoa Bars, Fudge Bars, and Toasted Almond Bars. Is your mouth watering yet?

All of these healthy frozen treats sound amazing from Enlightened. The most challenging part will be narrowing down what you want. Personally, I’d say just buy them all. Each of these popsicles available will range from 70-150 calories per bar and are low in carbs, fat, and sugar while supplying more protein compared to their unhealthy counterparts.

2. Halo Top Pops



The Champ Is Here! All hail the king of healthy ice cream! But wait… There’s more! *Cue the infomercial* In all seriousness, Halo Top is the top-selling pint of ice cream in the US. It’s only natural for the brand to want to expand its portfolio of products and continue to push out competitors in the freezer section of your local grocery store.

If you thought deciding on which of the Enlightened Popsicles you wanted was hard, hold my beer (or protein shake depending on the time of day). Halo Top has a vast line-up of healthy frozen treats for you to choose from, starting with their ice cream and now their pops. Not only does Halo Top have a standard size popsicle, but they also have Mini Pops.

The standard size Halo Top Pops are anywhere from 90-110 calories per pop. All have great macros similar to that of the Enlightened brand. You can pick up the Halo Top Pops in Brownie Batter, Dark Chocolate, Mint Chip, Sea Salt Caramel, and Strawberry Swirl.

Can’t seem to contain yourself? That’s where the Halo Top Mini Pops come into play. Each of these healthy frozen treats will only cost you 50-60 calories per mini pop. You can grab these Halo Top Mini Pops in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Peanut Swirl, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

Mini Pops contain around 3g of protein and are low in carbs, fat, and sugar. Scaling up to the standard size Halo Top Pops will give you around double of what is found in the Mini Pops.

Know which flavor(s) you want? Me neither. I’ll eat them all. Full send.

3. reBLEND Frozen Smoothies



Last but certainly not least on our list of healthy frozen treats are reBLEND Frozen Smoothies. This brand has an extremely unique business. You would think brands would take perfect ingredients without blemishes or imperfections – not reBLEND. And this isn’t a negative, in fact, it’s the opposite.

reBLEND works with farmers to offload their imperfect and surplus produce, essentially minimizing the waste many farmers may encounter throughout the year. This creates a win-win for everyone. The brand states that they are reharvesting and repurposing the produce that would generally be discarded.

All ingredients found in the reBLEND Frozen Smoothies are fresh, nutrient-dense, and full of flavor. Unlike the ice creams and popsicles mentioned above, reBLEND is pretty unique. All you do is take your smoothie, toss it in the freezer for 2-3 hours, or until it is completely frozen, pull it out and let it thaw for a minute (it turns into a sorbet consistency) and then tear the smoothie open and enjoy. They call it a “freeze and squeeze” product.

The reBLEND Frozen Smoothies contain fruits, vegetables, and superfoods in a small package. Below, I break down the four flavors as I really want to showcase how unique this product is and exactly what’s in it as it’s extremely unusual to see this let alone it be in the form of healthy frozen treats.

Frose All Day Chill: Contains strawberry, raspberry, rose water, cauliflower, banana, red beet, and flaxseed.

Contains strawberry, raspberry, rose water, cauliflower, banana, red beet, and flaxseed. Your Daily Detox: Contains green apple, pineapple, mango, spinach, lemon juice, chia seed, and baobab.

Contains green apple, pineapple, mango, spinach, lemon juice, chia seed, and baobab. Tropical Bliss Recover: Contains pineapple, peach, mango, cauliflower, coconut water, camu camu, and turmeric.

Contains pineapple, peach, mango, cauliflower, coconut water, camu camu, and turmeric. Very Berry Glow: Contains strawberry, cherry, blueberry, date, spinach, goji berry, and rosehip.

You can purchase these healthy frozen treats either by the 5-pack or in a variety pack containing one smoothie of each flavor. All flavors are around 25 calories, zero fat, and is low in carbs and sugar.

I can’t see you going wrong with any of the healthy frozen treats mentioned above, but if you do pick some up, I’d love to hear your feedback down in the comments.