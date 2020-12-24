Pivot Fitness: A Bed That Turns into a Power Rack?

by Matt Weik

Wait, wait, wait. I need to take some deep breaths before I start this. If you follow my content, you know I’m a fitness geek. I geek out over anything and everything that is innovative and cool. And this bed/power rack made by Pivot Fitness is, well… frickin’ awesome.



Have you always wanted to have your own little home gym, but you never had the space to build one? Maybe your home doesn’t have an extra bedroom or a basement? Or perhaps you live in an apartment where you’re already tapped out on capacity? If so, this Pivot Fitness bed could be the solution you’ve been looking for.

Skip the Time Behind the Windshield and Resistance Bands

If you’re BIG into fitness and push some serious weight, a commercial gym with a monthly gym membership is generally your best bet to get in the type of workout you’re looking for. While I’m a huge advocate of resistance bands and their versatility, they don’t always provide the necessary resistance you need to truly overload the muscles, like getting underneath a barbell can. The Pivot Fitness bed is super convenient, compact, and transforms your bedroom into a gym to get your sweat on in three seconds (and not in the way you may be thinking… perverts).

One of the biggest reasons people skip a workout is because they don’t have the time to run to the gym during the day. Trust me, I get it. No, it’s not a good excuse as your workouts should be a priority, but things come up, and you just can’t make it to the gym some days. Your commute to the gym could be upwards of 20+ minutes (one way), and the wheels fall off on productivity if you get stuck in traffic. No one likes wasting time, especially when it’s behind a windshield and you can’t do much of anything.

Pivot Fitness has taken all of these things into consideration, and no, I’m not getting paid for this review. I simply think it’s a really cool idea and one that can solve a problem many people face.

Step Out of Bed and Into Your Gym with Pivot Fitness

I’m probably not going to do this product justice, so feel free to check out their website for a much more in-depth explanation and some really cool videos showcasing everything this bed (piece of equipment) can offer.

For starters, it’s an actual bed. You supply the mattress and all that good stuff, but when it comes to the power rack, this thing seems like it came straight out of a Transformers movie. The base structure that supports the bed lifts up into a vertical position and transforms into a power rack. The mattress gets tucked behind (against the wall), and the pieces fold out to unveil a pull-up bar you can use, or if you wish, you can hang a punching bag or TRX bands to it. Don’t worry, the gas struts allow for the rack to be put up and taken down incredibly easily – they say with just one arm.

There is a place to put something like an iPad securely, there are dip bars that slide out and into place when needed, and a power rack attachment that can also pull out and lock in place – allowing you to complete any exercise you would typically use a power rack for.

Pivot Fitness clearly put a lot of thought into designing and fabricating this bed/piece of gym equipment. Best of all, you can store all of your accessories, benches, dumbbells, and plates under the bed and out of sight.

One thing that it does not appear the Pivot Fitness bed comes with is any sort of matting. You’ll definitely want to invest in some quality matting to protect your floor from benches, weight plates, dumbbells, and whatever else you plan to use during your at-home workouts.

Here’s the one downside that comes up with every piece of home gym equipment out there, which is overall safety. Could the barbell decide to take a siesta on your chest once you fatigue and pin you to the bench? Absolutely. But that’s a risk with any power rack you would put in your home if safety bars are not included or used. So, there is an inherent risk with this piece of equipment, and you need to be okay with that as there’s really no getting around it with this rack from Pivot Fitness.

The latch system on the power rack helps keep the equipment in place and secure, so it does not detach and cause injury. But again, I’m not the creator, and I’m not saying a freak accident couldn’t happen (so don’t sue me, LOL). This rack is made from oversized, A2 stainless steel that is powder-coated black.

This bed/power rack from Pivot Fitness is manufactured in the UK, and the company is based there as well.

Do You Want One?

I wish I was Oprah and could say, “You get a Pivot Fitness unit, and you get a Pivot Fitness unit,” but I don’t have the influence nor the money to get you one. That said, at the time of writing this article, the Pivot Fitness bed/power rack is up on Kickstarter. Being a UK-based company, they ARE shipping throughout the UK, Europe, and over to the US.

What do you think of this cool piece of equipment from Pivot Fitness? Is this something you’ve been looking for? I think it’s a really cool idea for those with limited space. Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.