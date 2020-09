by Christian Duque

In this week’s edition, we discuss the 2020 IFBB Pro League New York Pro. #IainValliere won big, with Bo Lewis winning the 212. Both of these #bodybuilding champions are now #MrOlympia qualified!! Also, we continue to pay homage to our brother Ric Drasin. And there’s plenty of bodybuilding commentary, dispelling some pretty commonly subscribed to myths about judging.



IronMag TV Episode 5