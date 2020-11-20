Here’s the Skinny on Skinny Food On-the-Go Low-Calorie Condiments

by Matt Weik

By a show of hands, how many of you have heard of the brand, Skinny Food? Not many of you, right? Well, that’s because Skinny Food is a UK-based company, but they do have the ability to ship worldwide and reach us all over here in the states.



So, what exactly does Skinny Food produce that would drive me to want to write an article about their company? For starters, they’ve created a bunch of zero-calorie syrups, sauces, and snacks to help keep your condiments and snack options clean and healthy. While not ALL off their products are zero-calorie, each product is virtually zero.

They also make what they call Sugarwise Products which they promote as being sugar-free, no added sugar, or low sugar. They also claim that their products are suitable for vegans, diabetics, and those who suffer from allergens.

Obviously, you’re going to want to check the label of whatever product you are considering to make sure it suits your individual needs and nutrition restrictions.

A Wide Variety of Product Collections

Skinny Food has a TON of products on their website. So many that I’m not even going to consider putting them all in this article – you can go to their website and check them all out for yourself at your leisure. But I do want to at least mention the laundry list collections (categories) they have to offer.

The following are some of the collections they have available: Not Guilty Bites, 1 Calorie Cooking Sprays, Breakfast Collection, Bundle Collection, Cake Collection, Festive Collection, Flavor Drops, Flavored Instant Sugar-Free Coffee, Low-Calorie Bakery, Low-Calorie Snack Range, Skinny Sauces, Skinny Syrups, Spreads Collection, Vegan Collection, and Zero Calorie Coffee Syrups.

While there are a bunch of products I’d love to dive into and talk about (and maybe we will in a future article), there’s something that caught my eye that I thought was really cool and interesting. It’s something many of us do not think about when we eat our meals (especially those away from home) and can quickly skyrocket our caloric intake for the day not to mention all the added sugars, carbs, and fats. What am I referring to? Condiments.

Lip-Smacking Condiments for On-the-Go

Let’s say you go out to eat. What do you generally put on your food? Ketchup? Mayonnaise? Sriracha? BBQ sauce? If so, Skinny Food has you covered. Not only do they have the big containers to use in your home, but they also have packets that you can take along with you no matter where you go.

Skinny Food has packets of Tomato Ketchup, Smokey BBQ, Sriracha Hot Chili, Garlic Mayo, Original Mayo, Sweet Chili, and Brown Sauce. They even have packets of their Skinny Syrup which includes Salted Caramel, Chocolate, White Chocolate, Maple Syrup, and Golden Syrup for those who wanted to add a sweet topping to ice cream or even pancakes and waffles when you’re out and about at your favorite ice cream parlor or IHOP. I think it’s a great idea!

On the Skinny Food website, they are currently selling a variety sample box of their packets that has 12 flavors of their sauces and syrups. The cost is only $6.16.

Now, I will provide you with one bit of caution. If you purchase from their website, the default selection when you click “add to cart” is their subscribe and save 10% option. For those who actually read everything before you go clicking buttons and rushing through to place an order and toss out your credit card information, click on the “one-time purchase” option before you click on “add to cart.” Some of the reviews were furious customers thinking they’re “getting screwed” when in fact they apparently just didn’t care to read the information before they went clicking through the page.

As my mom always used to say to me, “Those who can read, should.” Don’t place an order and get all pissed off when every week you’re getting a delivery. If you would have read the options, you wouldn’t have your credit card getting banged each week and receiving a weekly box at your doorstep. It’s not the fault of Skinny Food that you didn’t read.

Over 9,300 Positive Reviews Can’t Be Wrong, Right?

It’s common to see brands tout how their customers rave about their products and that they tell all of their friends, but then you look at their reviews and they have on average around 5 per product. Womp Womp. Well, that’s deflating. How can you make such a claim when no one is even reviewing your product (including on Amazon)?

Skinny Food is the real deal and their reviews seem to be growing by the day. They have an average 4.5 out of 5 stars which is based on (at the time of writing this) 9,352 reviews according to Trustpilot (a review platform where customers can freely and openly provide their review of a brand and their products).

I’m going to try to get my hands on some of their products and see what all the hype is about. The Skinny Food brand is extremely intriguing to me and I can only assume it’s got your attention too if it can take boring meals and add some delicious flavoring to it without all of the added calories and junk.

Overall, it should be interesting to see what Skinny Food launches next. I really like what they are doing and how they are innovating in their own space. I also appreciate the fact that as a UK-based business, they ship worldwide. Bravo to them!



