Who thinks #PhilHeath stands any kind of a chance against 2019 Mr. Olympia BRANDON “THE PRODIGY” CURRY?? #BrandonCurry has been training all year at Oxygen Gym in Kuwait and he’s ready to win his second Sandow. Also, William Bonac (the TRUE #1 Contender) will bring his best. My predictions are: Brandon, Roelly, Bonac/Dexter, Phil. Do you agree? Can Phil break into the Top 4? I say NO!!



WATCH VIDEO: