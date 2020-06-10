Who Knew Cakes and Cookies Could Be Healthy Treats?

by Matt Weik

Do you enjoy desserts? How about cakes and cookies? Sure, you do. The problem is, most of the cakes and cookies you find in the grocery store are unhealthy – big shocker, right? What if I found a solution where cakes and cookies are actually healthy treats? I enjoy looking for various desserts that brands are producing that are healthy alternatives to their sugary and carb-filled counterparts. And I think I found two you’ll love.



Delicious Healthy Treats You Don’t Need to Feel Guilty Eating

The main thing people like to look at when brands claim that they have healthy treats is the protein content. For fitness-minded individuals, we want something that is going to work for us rather than against us. And protein plays a key role in our nutrition plan.

Sure, many of us would prefer a dessert that is low in carbohydrates, fat, and sugar, but ultimately, we can look past the fact that they contain a moderate amount so long as it has a decent amount of protein present and tastes good.

The downside of healthy treats is that they are generally much more expensive when compared to their unhealthy alternatives. This is due to the quality of ingredients used and the fact that most companies who make desserts and treats mass produce everything and load them with preservatives. Not to mention they are generally large companies that do millions of dollars every year selling various snack and dessert items.

So, who are these two companies that are making some healthy treats? One is The Dough Bar, who I’ve spoken about before, and the other is a brand called Catalina Snacks.

Cake or Death?

Comedian, Eddie Izzard, had a famous skit where he used the line, “Cake or Death” and it slides into this content nicely. So, which will you choose? Ok, I don’t want to harm people so the cake from The Dough Bar IS the only option (clearly, as I wouldn’t wish death on you).

As a side note, The Dough Bar also sells healthy treats in the form of donuts, cinnamon rolls, monkey bread, and whoopie pies. I haven’t heard a single complaint about any of them.

The healthy treats that come from The Dough Bar never disappoint and with mini cakes now being sold by the brand, people are going to stare at their computer screens until the website is updated that they are now shipping these little gems.

Each cake comes plain without any topping at which point you need to add the topping when you are ready to eat your healthy treats. Upon delivery to your door, you need to decide if you’ll be eating these mini cakes soon or if you wished to save them. If you wanted to eat them soon, place them in your refrigerator to keep them fresh. If you wished to save them for something special or a later date, toss them in the freezer.

The Dough Bar Mini Cakes at the time of writing this comes in two flavors – Triple Chocolate Mini Cakes with a Milk Chocolate Glaze or Funfetti Mini Cakes with a Vanilla Cream Glaze and Packets of Rainbow Jimmies (sprinkles).

Regardless of which of these healthy treats you decide to go with (or you can purchase the mini cakes in a variety pack), you will get a fantastic dessert for under 300 calories, 9g of fat, around 38g of carbs, and 14g of protein. All of the mini cakes are gluten-free for those who are on a special diet. When they open up their product page and are ready to ship, you can get a variety pack of eight mini cakes (four of each flavor) for $30. If you wish to just order one flavor of their healthy treats it will run you $16 for four mini cakes.

Cookie Monster Went Keto

If you love Oreos, you don’t want to miss out on the Catalina Snack company’s newest edition – the Catalina Crunch. These healthy treats look just like an Oreo, only without the profile that can make your waistline look as round as the cookie itself. The Catalina Crunch is a vanilla crème keto sandwich cookie where the outer pieces are chocolate cookie with a vanilla crème filling in the middle (again, think of it looking like an Oreo cookie).

The Catalina Crunch keto cookies have quite a few callouts such as keto-friendly, plant protein, low carb, nothing artificial, gluten-free, 100% vegan, high fiber, low sugar, and non-GMO.

Currently, these healthy treats will be shipping in June 2020 and will come in a box of 32 cookies. The serving size is two cookies and it will provide you with 90 calories, 6g of fat, 11g of carbohydrates, and 4g of protein. You can purchase them as a subscribe and save 20% or as a one-time purchase. A one-time purchase if you simply wanted to try them before you buy more will be $35 for two boxes of the cookies.

Catalina Snack has some other product as too if you wished to check them out. Some of their other healthy treats include cereals and smoothies.

Overall, you can’t go wrong with either of these healthy treats if you’re looking for something new to add to your healthy arsenal of dessert options. If you try either of them, let us know down in the comments what you thought.