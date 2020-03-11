The Obvi Brand is Obviously Doing Something Right

by Matt Weik

When it comes to markets in the supplement industry, there are two key areas where I feel that brands could look to enter if they have the right products and the right marketing and Obvi has hit both of them. Those two areas are supplements for women and supplements for children.



Now, I want to preface this by saying I’m not an advocate of giving your kids just any supplements out there. Children’s nutrition is extremely specific and many brands (on their label) say not for consumption by children. With that being said, a protein powder can be advantageous based on a child’s current nutritional habits.

All of that being said, Obvi has been on my radar lately as I’ve been patiently waiting to see how they were going to position their brand as well as how they were going to market their products. Both of those things being considered, I must say that I feel that Obvi has hit a home run.

It’s the Obvi Choice for Supplementation

If you have been following my content, you know that I’ve been saying that brands are going to start leveraging cereal flavors for their protein and that is exactly what Obvi has done. All of their protein has a cereal twist to it, and I think this is a good play and is very inviting for those who may not have been interested in purchasing and consuming supplements in the past.

Cereal is just one of those “comfort” foods for many as it dates back to their youth and childhood where they have fond memories of consuming their favorite bowl of cereal for breakfast or even as a snack.

Obvi is targeting the women and children demographic with a high-quality collagen protein strategy. Many women tend to gravitate to collagen protein as it has many skin, hair, nail, and joint benefits. Not to mention the fact that it’s a great way for them to get in some extra protein from their diet and it’s a win-win for them.

The one thing that many moms often wonder is if they are able to share their protein with their children. It has been taboo for quite some time and supplements haven’t been really targeted towards children until recently – other than a kid-friendly Flintstone’s multivitamin we have seen around since the beginning of time.

Now, parents can feel good knowing they are helping their child take in some quality protein and moms can get a sense of relief that a brand under one roof can solve not only their concerns but also the concerns they have regarding their child’s nutrition.

Super Collagen Protein

As it stands right now, Obvi has released five different versions of their cereal-flavored protein – Fruity Cereal, Cinna Cereal, Frosted Cereal, Honey’Os Cereal, and Cocoa Cereal. I’ll let you use your imagination as to what popular brands of cereal those flavors are mirroring.

The protein they are using is a hydrolyzed type I and II grass-fed bovine multi-collagen protein. Each serving of the Obvi Super Collagen Protein will provide 40 calories, 10g of protein and 0g of fat, carbohydrates, and sugar. Each of the flavors is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free making it a great option to those who may have sensitivities to those ingredients or who follow a specific diet.

On the Obvi website, they recommend using this protein in shakes, smoothies, coffee, baked goods, oatmeal, and cereal. The profile allows this Obvi Super Collagen protein to be used any time of day when extra protein is needed to meet your daily requirements.

Kid’s Complete Protein

This is an area I’m excited to see Obvi moving into. The Obvi Kid’s Complete Protein contains a good amount of protein along with 18 key vitamins and minerals. Just like the Super Collagen Protein mentioned above, Obvi chose to go with a cereal-flavored protein powder that should interest kids. They launched the Obvi Kid’s Complete Protein in two flavors – Fruity Cereal and Cocoa Cereal.

Each serving of the Obvi Kid’s Protein will provide 100 calories, 5g of fat, 5g of carbohydrates, 1g of sugar, and 10g of protein in the form of whey protein concentrate. While at the time of writing this article, this version has not yet been released, Obvi states that the taste is amazing and it will be something your kids will enjoy.

Expanding Their Reach

Obvi has been working to saturate as much of the US market as possible since their launch and recently Ronak Shah (co-founder of Obvi) and his team decided the timing was right to partner with an international distributor (Sportika) to take their products overseas as their exclusive international distributor.

Selling internationally has its own laundry list of headaches and complexities due to regulations and restrictions. By teaming with Sportika (one of the best in the business who has a presence in over 140 countries), they can take their brand global. Richard White (the owner and CEO) over at Sportika has been building his book of business for nearly 30 years now – working with many of the top brands we all know and love today.

Upon the news of Obvi partnering with Sportika, they received more than 39 global inquires of people wanting to bring in the Obvi line of products. I believe this is just the beginning and together both Obvi and Sportika will continue to see tremendous growth in the coming years.