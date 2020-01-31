The Cereal School is Changing the Way You View Breakfast

by Matt Weik

While this article is not a normal product review in the sense of me telling you how I liked a product after trying it, I want to share with you a really cool product that I think is a game changer and a great idea on many levels. What am I talking about? It’s a protein cereal by The Cereal School.



Now, I’m going to try to get my hands on this product as it is intriguing to me and, in my opinion, serves many purposes. In this article, I want to explain not only what this product is, but why I feel this is such a great idea.

Class is in Session at The Cereal School

I was goofing around on the internet the other night and came across a brand that I had never heard of before. It was an image of their product being used that caught my eye. The image was a potato chip looking bag that had what looked like chickpeas being poured out of it. I thought, “What the heck is this?” As I started reading the copy surrounding the image, I realized that it was a cereal. Being that I’m not a fan of eating sugary cereal I just about scrolled away from the image until I saw 16g protein.

I took a closer look at the product and what it was all about. Right off the bat, the packaging of The Cereal School is downright boring – I’m going to call it how I see it. There’s nothing about their packaging that makes me want to purchase the product or catch my attention. If this were to go on a shelf of a store, people would walk right by it. In fact, if it weren’t for the cereal being poured into a bowl from the image I viewed, I would have simply kept scrolling without ever stopping at all. In my opinion, they need a major overhaul on their packaging.

Now that I’m done with the criticism, let’s dive into what I love about this product. The Cereal School makes various flavors of protein cereal in single-serving bags. Sure, they could have made one big bag or put the product in a box to save money, but the fact that it’s individually packed helps people only eat the desired amount.

The Cereal School protein cereal comes in five different flavors currently: cocoa, fruity, cinnamon bun, peanut butter, and berries. Each flavor has seven or less total ingredients and milk protein isolate is the first ingredient of each. And if you are a fan of the ketogenic diet, you’ll be happy to know that this protein cereal from The Cereal School is keto-friendly.

Additionally, this protein cereal is made in the USA, is gluten and grain-free, is non-GMO, contains all-natural ingredients, has no artificial colors or sweeteners, and contains no soy or nuts (except for the peanut butter protein cereal).

According to their website, you can purchase this protein cereal as a variety of 60 bags, 24 bags of two flavors, 24 bags of one flavor, or 12 bags of one flavor. There is free shipping on all orders as well. The Cereal School uses a similar model to Amazon in which you can make a one-time purchase or you can subscribe and save 10%. You get a 14-day risk-free guarantee where if you don’t love the product, they will provide you with a full refund.

Why Does this Protein Cereal Excite Me?

We all live insanely busy lives and breakfast is a meal that is commonly skipped – whether you truly need to eat breakfast or not is a whole topic we can discuss in a different article. But think about common breakfast foods you are used to seeing and eating. We have things like pancakes, toast, eggs, cereal, muffins, and donuts, all seem to be the go-to. And while eggs are part of that mix and provide a good source of protein, most people skip making them in the morning due to lack of time.

This is where The Cereal School comes into play with its protein cereal and truly shines. It doesn’t matter if you’re an adult or a child, you can eat this healthy protein cereal from The Cereal School. I would even argue that this is probably a better option than anything you are feeding your child for breakfast currently. Kids love sugary cereal, I mean, who doesn’t love it? But all of that sugar is not only unhealthy but can decrease their ability to focus and concentrate while in the classroom.

If you were to compare The Cereal School protein cereal to the average box of cereal you are used to seeing at the grocery store, you’d be looking at around 10g of sugar, 25g of carbohydrates, and only 1g of protein per serving. Compare that to The Cereal School and it’s like comparing apples to oranges from a profile standpoint.

The ability to grab a bag, dump it in a bowl (or eat it straight out of the bag), pour some milk on it and eat a healthy breakfast each morning is something you should be excited about. Furthermore, you can even pack The Cereal School protein cereal to take with you to the office or classroom to consume as a snack throughout the day.

The Cereal School provides you with a quick and simple breakfast option that you can quickly prepare and consume without the need for a ton of dishes to clean up or foods you need to cook or prepare. And at the price of what you’d pay for a protein bar, The Cereal School makes its protein cereal affordable. After all, you’re probably already buying protein bars to eat as snacks throughout the day, so the cost is the same per bag of protein cereal.

Have you tried this before? What were your thoughts? Or maybe this is something you’re going to try? Let us know down in the comments.