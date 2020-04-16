Snack House Food Pro-Puffs: Endless Protein Possibilities

by Matt Weik

To say that protein snacks aren’t a hot category right now would be a flat-out lie. More and more consumers from across the general public and fitness community are always on the lookout for snacks that are higher in protein and healthier than their counterparts on the shelf. And Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs has definitely taken high-protein snacks to the next level.



Sure, you could load up on nuts, beef jerky, protein bars and nutritional bars, but what about a versatile product that has many uses? That’s where Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs come into play. What they have created is extremely exciting and I think consumers across the nation need to keep their eyes peeled for these in their local nutrition or supplement stores (or simply purchase them online). I will warn you, after one bag, you’ll be hooked!

Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs Will Change Your Life

Ok, that might be an exaggeration, but they will change the way you snack and how you look at protein-packed products.

Over the past few years, functional food and beverages have been on everyone’s radar. Brands have been launching new products that not only taste amazing but also serve a helpful purpose as well. Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs put a new spin on how we see these functional food products. The area many people are always hesitant with is with the profile of products and how they actually taste. To be honest, there are many products out there that sound amazing but are lacking in one area of another. This isn’t the case with Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs. They have seemed to nail it.

I’m not sure I can say it any better than what is said on their website when they mention, “Pro-Puffs are a pure whey and casein protein-based, low carb snack food with no artificial sweeteners, fillers, preservatives or dyes. Additionally, Pro-Puffs are gluten and guilt-free! Delve into our 10 mouthwatering flavors, each handful giving you the perfect crunch and flavor. Best of all, our pouches are resealable, letting you take these on the go for a quick snack or even as a meal replacement!”

With puff flavors like their new Cheeseburger, Chocolate, Nacho Cheese, Loaded Baked Potato, Wildberry Cheesecake, Independence Cake, and many others, you can keep things fresh and delicious.

The profile on the Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs is clean and can suit even those who are on a restricted nutrition plan. For instance, the Chocolate Puffs contain 15g of protein, 3g of net carbs, and falls at only 123 calories – and that’s per serving. You have the ability to get creative with these puffs however you see fit.

Consumers are using some of these flavors as a bowl of cereal and add in their milk of choice, they toss them in their oatmeal or yogurt, dump some on their salad, add them to their favorite ice cream, the possibilities are endless!

There ARE Competitors in the Space

While calling out Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs in this article, there are plenty of competitors out there who provide similar products with around the same macros and profile. That’s not to say they are any better or inferior, but Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs have some unique flavors that other brands do not provide. This gives you some flexibility with flavors and how you choose to use them. While many people decide to add them to various foods to increase the protein content, the Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs are absolutely delicious as a standalone snack option.

I also appreciate the attention to detail making the packaging of each product different by adding some humor. At the top of each bag of Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs, you will find little sayings like “Sweet dreams are made of cheese,” “It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your cloves,” “Give me liberty or give me cake,” “I like big buns and I cannot lie!” It’s these little subtle additions that separate Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs from many of the competitors.

Each seven serving bag will cost you $14.99 from their website which breaks down to $2.14 per serving. If you were looking to try them all, they do have a “tasters pack” that provides you with six different flavors in individual serving packs for $19.95. This will give you the ability to try a bunch of their flavors to see which you like before you throw down some money on a bigger bag.

Thinking Outside the Box (or Bag)

I’m always looking to report on new and exciting innovations in the industry and Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs is no exception. We are seeing a movement towards healthy snack options that provide additional protein to your diet. While many people have no issue taking in their daily requirement for carbohydrates and fats, protein is one area where many people seem to be lacking – especially if they are trying to put on quality lean mass.

Those looking to lose weight can also benefit from these types of products. The first thing to go when looking to drop weight and body fat are snacks. This can be difficult for many as they are looking for something to eat between meals or at night to help keep them satiated without adding a ton of calories and throw off their macros.

Craving cake? They have an option. Craving a cheeseburger? They have an option. How about cheesecake? They have you covered. Where many people fail with their diet is snacking and “cheat foods.” While the flavor system is good, it’s not spot on but can at least provide you with the same flavor profile to help ease your cravings and keep you on track with your goals.

If you haven’t tried the Snackhouse Food Pro-Puffs, I highly recommend you put them on your list of “must-try” products. And if you’ve had them in the past, let us know your thoughts down in the comments.