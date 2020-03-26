Looking to Have Some Supplement Fun This Easter?

by Matt Weik

The holidays tend to be a time where people are a little more lackadaisical with their nutrition. Delicious desserts and chocolates seem to find their way onto your plate and before you know it, the scale starts creeping up. And when it comes to Easter, this holiday is no exception. You have chocolate eggs, peanut butter eggs, chocolate bunnies, marshmallow peeps, you name it. While tasty, all are full of unhelpful calories and sugar.



On the bright side, there are supplement companies out there who are looking to take advantage of the holiday and chocolate-covered goodies. Two, in particular, caught my attention – and I’m sure as soon as this is posted or I’m done writing it, several more will launch similar products for Easter.

Give Me Chocolate Covered Everything This Easter

I’m not discriminating, I want chocolate on everything this holiday. And when I say I want chocolate on everything, I’m talking about my supplements. Thanks to Grenade and Bulk Powders, you can get yourself some chocolate without all the regret that generally follows.

When you were a kid, what is the one memory you have on Easter morning? Probably opening up Easter eggs to find they are full of little chocolate eggs and pieces of chocolate candy, right? Well, just because you aren’t a kid anymore doesn’t mean the tradition needs to end.

One of the coolest things I’ve seen this Easter holiday is a chocolate-covered grenade from the brand Grenade. The box comes with not only a huge low sugar chocolate egg (grenade) but two chocolate chip salted caramel Carb Killa bars as well. The chocolate grenade is no joke – it’s 150g! Each egg is 750 calories, 54g of fat, 75g of carbohydrates, 9g of sugar, and 9g of protein.

Ok, so it’s not the healthiest chocolate Easter egg out there, but at least the sugar content is low, right? We need to look at things from the bright side here. But in all honestly, it’s a really cool idea. And while I wouldn’t recommend buying cases of the Grenade Carb Killa Low Sugar Chocolate Egg, buying one for the nostalgia factor isn’t going to kill you. And if you have some self-restraint, don’t eat the whole chocolate egg in one sitting.

Next on the list are miniature chocolate eggs – similar to what we are used to seeing during the Easter holiday. Well, if you loved them as a kid and you feel somewhat ashamed that you were contemplating stealing some of them from your kids, Bulk Powders has you covered.

This Easter, Bulk Powders launched small bags of miniature chocolate protein eggs. While the sugar content is higher than the Grenade low sugar chocolate “egg,” the bag of miniature eggs DOES contain more protein if that’s what you’re after. Each bag from Bulk Powders will provide you with 309 calories (so, roughly half that of Grenade’s chocolate egg), 21g of fat, 15g of carbohydrates, 13g of sugar, and 15g of protein. Not too bad, all things considered.

The cost of the Grenade bundle of the two protein bars and egg will cost you around $10 while the Bulk Powders bag of miniature chocolate eggs will run you just under $3.

Are They Worth the Price?

I can’t answer that for you. Everyone looks at the value of items differently so, I’m just going to give you my personal answer to the question. I think they are worth it. As I mentioned earlier, this isn’t something that is going to be for sale forever as it’s a seasonal/holiday product.

With the Grenade bundle, you get two protein bars and the chocolate grenade. If you break everything down, it’s roughly a little over $3 per item (not outrageous). I like the idea of functional products and if you’ve read my content over the years, you’d know many brands are moving in this direction with their product portfolio in an attempt to entice new consumers to give them a try.

I’d even be willing to give my kids some of the Bulk Powders miniature protein chocolate eggs. If you look at the regular chocolate eggs, the profile isn’t any better – plus it would give my kids some added protein as well (the protein used in the Bulk Powders eggs is whey protein isolate).

If I can get my hands on them, I’ll definitely give them a try. I like supporting brands who think outside the box and have some fun with their products. They’re taking a risk spending the money to produce a seasonal/holiday product that they could actually get stuck sitting on and unable to move the inventory once the season or holiday is over.

I think of this much like I do seasonal protein powders. When they launch, buzz and hype are surrounding the product. People go out and buy it because it’s something new and exciting. And I see these chocolate protein eggs in the same manner. Overall, it’s fun. You can’t help but get “the feels” when you see cool products like these protein chocolate eggs and your mind takes you back to when you were a child and couldn’t wait for all of the Easter candy when you wake up on Easter morning or when you go to various Easter egg hunts.

We should all applaud and support brands for stepping outside the norm and trying to do something fun. Would these products be something you’d purchase? Let us know down in the comments.