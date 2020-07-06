Looking for an EC Weight Loss Stack? Try Bronkaid with Caffeine

by Matt Weik

For starters, we need a little disclaimer that the products I’m about to talk about should only be used after first consulting with your doctor. Using any asthma treatment for anything other than it’s intended purpose can be dangerous. That being said, Bronkaid could be just what you are looking for if you loved your old EC (ephedrine + caffeine) stack from back in the day.



It seems like forever ago yet the sadness hits as if it were just yesterday when ephedrine was taken off the market. Competitors and gym rats everywhere were buying up EC or ECA (the “A” being aspirin) stacks left and right. And you know what happened? They watched their body fat almost melt away. But as with all things that actually work incredibly well, you have the dumbasses who go out and abuse it and get sick which then leads the push and ultimate removal and ban of the product.

With that all being said, there is one product that still contains ephedrine that you can purchase over the counter – but only in a limited amount each month. Why a limited amount you may ask? It’s because people are buying it up and making meth from it. Therefore, when you purchase Bronkaid, you need to show proper identification and they put it in the system and once you reach the limit, they will cut you off for the month.

What Do You Need to Know About Bronkaid?

First and foremost, Bronkaid is not a dietary supplement like what you would think of with a fat burner, thermogenic, or weight management product. Bronkaid is an asthma treatment product that promotes vasodilation (it is considered a bronchodilator) and opens up the airways. Bronkaid has been proven safe and effective when used as directed.

According to their website (www.Bronkaid.com), they claim “just one Bronkaid caplet provides temporary relief of mild asthma symptoms including bronchial congestion, wheezing, tightness of chest and shortness of breath.” They also say that the use of Bronkaid can restore free breathing and helps loosen phlegm. Some stores have it on the shelf while most have it behind the counter at the pharmacy (again, no prescription needed to purchase, you just need to show ID).

You can pick up a bottle of Bronkaid at stores like Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Meijer, Walmart, and H-E-B to name a few. If you head over to the Bronkaid website, they even have coupons available that you can print out and use at various retail locations.

Each caplet of Bronkaid contains 25mg of ephedrine sulfate and 400mg of guaifenesin. You may be wondering what the heck guaifenesin is? Guaifenesin is an expectorant that can help you expel mucous. That being said, guaifenesin has also been said to make you sick (vomit) when too much is taken. Therefore, you can’t dose Bronkaid extremely high or you’ll make yourself sick.

How Is It Used for Weight Loss as an EC Stack?

Again, I’m not telling you to go use Bronkaid for weight loss purposes or at the dosages we are about to talk about as this should be used for informational purposes only. That being said, Bronkaid at 25mg of ephedrine can be used as a single dose. Many try time their dosage before their workouts to get the most benefits from its use.

Many people who use an EC stack tend to ramp up their dosages as the weeks progress. Such as one week at 25mg ephedrine with 200mg caffeine, the next week at 50mg ephedrine with 400mg caffeine, the week after that 75mg ephedrine with 600mg caffeine, and most will hold there for a few weeks before tapering it back down to 25mg and coming off of the stack. Some may even take upwards of 100mg of ephedrine in 24 hours.

The half-life of ephedrine is three to six hours and if someone is planning on taking more than 25mg, they can spread the dosages out by every three to six-hour increments. The caffeine should also be spread out in the same manner as the ephedrine and should be taken at the same time.

EC stacks have been used by many people successfully with minimal side effects. An EC stack can effectively help burn fat, increase the metabolic rate, and boost energy levels. Fat in the body is more easily released into the bloodstream to be utilized as a fuel source while the caffeine helps compound these effects. Additionally, an EC stack helps crush hunger pangs and aids in suppressing appetite which supports a caloric deficit to lose weight.

Some people have added aspirin to create an ECA stack and the reason for adding the aspirin has been said to help enhance the effects of the ephedrine and caffeine while also not allowing your body’s core temperature to rise too high (such as when you have a fever).

Some side effects can occur through the use of an EC stack such as anxiety, tremors, increase in blood pressure, insomnia, nausea, extreme thirst, acid reflux, dehydration, headaches, dizziness, heart palpitations, extreme sweating, among others that you need to be aware of.

If looking for extreme fat-burning and weight loss, the combination of an EC stack using Bronkaid along with a solid exercise program, cardio, and a caloric deficit nutrition plan will be ideal. As with anything, there is no miracle pill out there to deliver results by sitting on your butt. It takes time, effort, and commitment to see weight loss results.