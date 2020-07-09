Katina Eats Kilos – A Channel You’ll Love!

by Christian Duque

Watching Youtube videos is something most people love to do. Who would have thought that this one website would almost entirely change the way people all over the world watched videos online? There’s been attempts by other sites to replicate the vision, but everything has paled in comparison. Facebook failed, though it’s trying yet again with IGTV; Vimeo has been trying for a long time, but it’s just not there. Google tried for a while, gave up, and went ahead and bought YouTube. That was probably one of their smartest moves, yet.



I, for one, love Youtube and have the Premium plan. I don’t get ads; I can download videos to watch offline, it’s so worth the $13 a month. Usually, I watch a lot of funny videos (e.g. Jack Vale, GilstrapTv), I watch First Amendment auditors, and lots of history stuff. Bodybuilding content is definitely on the watch list because I’m a bodybuilding writer, but some of the channels I love most are food ones. If there’s a connection between food and fitness – even better!! I’ve watched videos about Evan Centopani perfecting his recipe for sauerkraut, I’ve watched The HodgeTwins visit ALL KINDS of drive thrus, and I used to love watch Furious Pete (dude could take out massive amounts of food like it was no one’s business). Just recently I stumbled upon a channel that I seriously can’t get enough of. Her name is Katina, her channel is Katina Eats Kilos, and for all of 5’2, 125lbs, she can eat more than most guys my size – or bigger!! This article is all about her, her channel, and why YOU should subscribe, hit that stupid bell for notifications, and never miss a single video of hers. You’ll love her by the first few minutes of the first video you click on – I guarantee it!!

From what I gather Katina serves in the military, she’s competed before and hopes to get her pro card in a natural federation, and she keeps herself in tip-top shape. My guess is, she eats super clean most of the time, and only eats junk food for content on her channel. I’ve seen many videos where she says she trains by eating massive amounts of vegetables and one look at her physique, and you know she probably trains pretty regularly. Also, if you read between the lines, it’s clear she’s 100% natty, so the only way she can maintain this level of lean muscle mass is through training, clean eating, and taking really good care of herself. I make mention of this because, like Furious Pete, this is an eater who, at her prime, looks like she could step on stage at a physique-based contest and do really well. That makes her competitive eating skills all the more impressive.

Katina’s catalogue of videos really run the gamut. She can eat huge amounts of food, but she can also do so under timed conditions. In addition to her great physique, she is extremely entertaining, which further separates her from many competitive eaters. To illustrate my point, she tapes most of her videos alone (whether at home or in her car), but keeps her dialogue engaging, as if she were interacting with her viewers. It’s one thing to carry out a monologue, but to make it so interesting that people want to watch it, as much as they want to watch the eating, requires great skill. Katina also tends to hop around; she doesn’t actually get up because that would violate many of the rules of the contests she enters, but she has a sort of happy hop-in-place while eating foods she particularly enjoys. Moreover, she always interacts with whoever interacts with her while eating, even if excessive chatting has led her to some pretty close calls with the clock.

Most challenges include the meal, a t-shirt, and possibly a few bucks (nothing crazy), but the bragging rights are what’s it’s all about. Content and titles are what drives her. If she’s going to be busy with work or travel, she always makes sure to tape enough material, to keep the channel running as usual, and her audience engaged. That’s key to having a successful channel on Youtube. She’s also on Instagram and when I recently tagged her on a story from my @StrengthAddicts page, she was quick to respond and thank me. That’s also key. Don’t ignore your fans and stay on top of messages, comments, and even likes. You never know, someone like The Rock, Arnold, or Axl Rose might like one of your posts – so pay attention to likes, too. Make a big deal about something like that!! Oh yeah, a few more points about Katina – she’s gorgeous, she’s extremely witty, and she’s a total trendsetter. I love how she says y’all. Y’all is a real country bumpkin term I hear a lot, here in Kentucky, but Katina says it in a real cool, California kinda way. I’m tellin you, she’s a trendsetter!!

Also, if you love food, you’ll love this channel. A lot of competitive eaters, even like Furious Pete, never actually enjoy the food. I almost think their taste buds have become numb to pretty much all flavors. I have yet to see Katina eat something she doesn’t enjoy. Her channel isn’t about that. In fact, there’s some videos where she’s not even eating competitively, but rather, simply eating and interacting with her audience. Whether she’s eating for a contest or just to enjoy a nice lunch or dinner, she always makes time to point out qualities in her food. She’s definitely a foodie at heart. If something is cooked perfectly, seasoned just right, and/or has amazing texture, she’ll talk about that. She also likes to promote local businesses and she definitely gives kudos for great service. These are qualities that you don’t find in most professional eating outlets. It’s not that their channels aren’t great, too, it’s just Katina Eats Kilos breaks with the norm. Katina does her own thing and although she’s definitely going all the way to the top, she still makes a point to send traffic to other channels. That says a lot about her as well.

I absolutely love that you can’t judge a book by its cover. If you saw this girl walk into a restaurant at all of 5’2, a buck twenty five, you’d never think she could put away a 72oz steak in 40 minutes. Not only that, but she talked to people during it, she did her happy dance a bunch of times (while seated), and you got this feeling like she could get up from the table and walk away like nothing, when it was all said and done. She’s not taken away in a stretcher, doubled over whining, or complaining that she won’t be able to eat for days later. She’s a warrior and people just can’t believe it. “Where did ALL that food go,” they’ll often ask. How does she have cut-up arms, a super tight midsection, and chow down like that? It’s absolute insanity!! But again, it takes work, it all takes work!! Just because she’s super chill and down to Earth, doesn’t mean she doesn’t give this her all. Be sure to check Katina Eats Kilos out!!