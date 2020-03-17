Is Carbon Culture the ULTIMATE Gym for Bodybuilders?

by Matt Weik

Hold up there, Oxygen Gym – there’s a new sheriff in town! Carbon Culture is looking to change the way bodybuilders, powerlifters, and athletes view gyms. Gone are the days of picking things up and putting them down, only to leave the gym and need to go elsewhere to get your nutrition, your knowledge, and your entertainment. Carbon Culture brings you everything under one roof! And to be honest, I’m fanboying over here.



If you’re like me, you geek out over new gyms. When I was traveling every week and visiting different gyms across the nation, I was like a kid in a candy store. There’s new equipment. New technology. And motivation so thick you can sink your teeth into it the moment you walk through the door.

Carbon Culture Isn’t Your Uncle Barry’s Old School Gym

Not to be disrespectful to your Uncle Barry, but his gym can’t hold a candle to what Carbon Culture is trying to do. Carbon Culture locations are starting to pop up across the nation and they are being backed by some of the biggest names in the industry like Brandon Curry, Marc Lobliner, Fouad Abiad, Sarah Bowmar, John Meadows, Steve and Amanda Kuclo, and many others.

With so many different equipment brands out there, Carbon Culture has gone with one of the biggest brands out there to outfit their locations – Arsenal Strength. For those of you who know anything about Arsenal Strength, you know their pieces are not cheap. They are beefy and solid pieces of equipment that are specifically built to enhance your results in the gym. The movement of the pieces and the path used for each specifically and effectively target the muscle group you’re hitting – helping to annihilate your muscle fibers and aid in creating bigger and stronger muscles.

In my opinion, the best part of Carbon Culture gym is that they have so many services and amenities under one roof. I don’t want to have to travel to multiple places to get what I need, and I like to be as productive with my time as possible. Having it all inside Carbon Culture can simplify your life.

What do I mean? How about having a meal prep service provided by Carbon Culture so you can get all of your meals prepared exactly how you need them to hit your body composition and athletic goals? A Power Bar that is loaded with supplements so you can take in your post-workout nutrition before you step foot out the door. You even get access to some of the great minds with priority tickets to VIP seminars hosted by the best in the business on topics like training, diet, and supplementation.

And if you work weird hours or can only make it to the gym during non-peak hours due to your work or family schedule, it’s not a problem as Carbon Culture is open 24/7.

Now, I will say this… the memberships aren’t cheap. But as with most things, you get what you pay for. A monthly membership to Carbon Culture will cost you between $50-$70 for an individual membership and between $80-$120 for a couple. Both will slap you with a one-time $150 activation fee (in all honesty, being that I’ve worked in gyms… this is a worthless cost I wish gyms would do away with).

While the Carbon Culture membership prices are nowhere close to Equinox pricing, it’s definitely higher than your neighborhood pizza shop – better known as Planet Fitness at $10. And if you’re in the area and want to pop in for a quick workout, you can purchase a day pass at $15 per day or if you’ll be in the area for a few days you can pick up a 7-day pass for $50.

Carbon Culture also offers three different coaching bundles that include services like personal training, diet plans, supplements, chiropractic work, training programs, and seminars. The bundles start at $450 per month and move up to the baller bundle (I made that name up) which is $699 per month and provides you with anything and everything you can think of that is offered by Carbon Culture.

Is There One Local to You?

While locations ARE being built, unless you live in Tennessee or Texas, you’re out of luck at the moment. If you love the concept and are looking to open your own, I’m not sure how much it costs to open a location – but it can’t be cheap. And if the crew at Carbon Culture wants to represent in Pennsylvania, let’s chat (Marc has my number).

Currently, the only location that is open for business is the Franklin, TN location found on S. Royal Oaks Blvd. I’ve seen pictures and videos of the location and it looks amazing. It’s truly a bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast’s dream.

Soon to open in 2020 is a location in Dallas, TX (this location is owned by the Kuclos) and a second Tennessee location will be opening in the city of Murfreesboro.

Why Do I Love Carbon Culture’s Vision So Much?

It’s simple… Old school meets new school. Those who are bodybuilding fans remember the days of Arnold training at Gold’s Gym with all of his buddies and the electric environment that surrounded them. It was truly like a family when everyone gathered at the gym and it was all about the comradery and the culture. I feel that Carbon Culture is bringing that feeling back by building a home for bodybuilders, serious strength competitors, as well as athletes.

Hitting up one of their locations is on my list of things to do. Who knows, maybe I’ll get an invite to speak at one of their locations on how to navigate the industry from starting on the fitness and nutrition side, to transition into the supplement side of the business, and then ultimately combining everything under one roof like I did when I created Weik Fitness? I’ll keep my fingers crossed. But until then, I highly recommend you check out Carbon Culture if you live in either Texas or Tennessee or will be traveling through those states for business or pleasure. This gym will not disappoint.