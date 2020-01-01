FU*K NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS WITH GUY CISTERNINO

Guy Cisternino is not known to hold his tongue. So of course when it comes to New Years and resolutions you know the bodybuilder must have some interesting words on the subject. Surprisingly Cisternino doesn’t want anything to do with the concept of making New Year resolutions because well… you should just do the damn work. So let this video motivate the hell out of you on the first day of 2017. Get in the gym. Make a real change. Don’t just keep grinning with a resolution that means nothing every year.



WATCH VIDEO: