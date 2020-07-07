FINALLY! A Much-Needed Supplement Course is Available

by Matt Weik

How many times have you been looking online for solid information about supplements only to find for every article you read about the positives and benefits of a supplement, you find just as many pieces of content saying it’s a bunch of hype and not worth the money? Or how many times have you read about this supplement company or that supplement company, yet have no idea if you can actually trust them or even what to look for when looking at their product labels? Well, FINALLY we have a much-needed supplement course that the industry has been needing for quite some time.



You can say I’m slightly biased, however, simply because I was a part of the project, but even though I’m technically a nobody, there are a bunch of people way smarter than me who also helped work on this supplement course and make it a reality.

The Industry Needed This Supplement Course

You’re probably wondering what the heck this supplement course is and what it’s all about. Some of you may be super interested while some of you may take a hard pass, either way, the industry desperately needed this supplement course. With so much information out on the internet these days along with not so ethical marketing practices by some supplement brands, it’s hard to filter through what is accurate and what is hype.

With the best of the best in the industry guiding you through various topics, you’ll leave this supplement course with a greater knowledge and understanding of supplements, the manufacturing product, how to dive deeper into the brands and their ingredients, and have a greater understanding of who you should trust in the industry when you’re out there spending your hard-earned money.

This whole course came about when Paul and Gabby of Bullfrog Nutrition realized how many customers walked into their stores with very little knowledge about supplements and many of them who came in thinking they understood the industry had a fairly inaccurate view and understanding. They realized there was a problem out there and something like this supplement course was needed. With that being said, they reached out to the most respected individuals in the industry to compile some great information that will bring value and help educate those who take the course.

Some of the individuals who had their hands in creating this supplement course include:

Dr. Rob Wildman, PhD, RD, FISSN

Dr. Abbie Smith-Ryan, PhD, FISSN

Dr. Jeff Golini, PhD

Dr. Scott Stevenson, PhD

4x Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler

Rick Collins, Esq

Marc Lobliner

IFBB Pro John Meadows

Justin Mihaly

Kris Gethin

Matt Weik

Mark Glazier

Alyssa Dodds, MSBS

These professionals will guide users through 10 different lessons that dive into:

The Fundamentals Supplement Quality Supplement Manufacturing Women and Supplements Legality of Supplements Protein Supplementation Pre-Workout Supplementation Intra-Workout Supplementation Sources You Can Trust Course Wrap-Up

Who Exactly Is This Supplement Course For?

The great thing about this supplement course is that everyone can learn from it. Regardless of if you’re a consumer or you’ve been working in the supplement industry for a decade or longer, this supplement course is loaded with a ton of useful and valuable information that you can take with you to not only help improve your purchasing behaviors but also help make your supplement company better.

From someone in retail sales to someone in sales for an actual supplement brand, to the marketing team, to the end consumer, to customer service – everyone can learn something from this supplement course.

It makes sense to understand what you’re putting in your body, right? I mean, you wouldn’t simply grab anything off of the shelf with a flashy label and drink/eat it, right? So, why would you do that with supplements? Or heck, maybe you are that person and it just hit home that you really don’t know what you’re taking and now you’re a little worried?

You should know where the supplements are manufactured. Are they manufactured in a GMP-certified facility or some apartment bathtub? Are the products you’re taking efficaciously dosed so they can help you get the results you’re looking for? Are the labels transparent where you can see exactly what dosages you are getting with all ingredients or are they hidden behind a proprietary blend? Do you know what the ingredients in the product are actually doing for you or do you simply cross your fingers that they’re going to work? These are all questions you should be asking yourself and this supplement course can help you get the answers you need.

Why Wouldn’t You Want to Use This Course?

Again, you can say I’m biased because I’ve had my hands in the creation of this supplement course, but it’s truly something I’ve been hoping to see for years but was never available until now.

The regular price of the course is $127 but if you were part of their email list to get notified of the launch you could get it for a discounted price of $100. You may look at the price and wonder if it’s worth it. My question to you would be, if you spend the $100 and realize the supplements you are taking are not helping you, you’d save that amount within the first month or two depending on what supplements you are using.

Or if you are on the sales or customer service side and it helps you educate people to purchase your products, it’ll help grow your business and the brand overall. It just makes sense. Not to mention all the knowledge and deep industry insight you will get from industry professionals is worth the cost alone.

Paul and Gabby also mentioned that this is just the tip of the iceberg too. This is the first collection of episodes for the course and they will look to continue adding more in the future to keep putting out the best information possible for those who are looking to get a better understanding of supplements and the industry as a whole.

If you are interested in taking the supplement course, head over to www.supplementcourse.com and sign up.