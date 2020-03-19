Coronavirus Scare: How to Prepare Your Family and Stay Healthy

by Matt Weik

I’d be lying if I said everything is right in the world – it’s not. We are facing one of the most trying times and it seems to have put a ton of fear in the hearts and minds of American’s and those across the globe. While I think the media is the driving force behind the Coronavirus scare, we absolutely need to be mindful of our daily interactions and situations we put ourselves in. People are being quarantined, businesses are closing, and the DOW is at a low we haven’t seen in a very long time.



Now, I’m not a medical doctor nor do I pretend to be one on television. Should you feel sick, CALL your doctor and let them decide what your next actions need to be. If at all possible, stay at home, relax, unwind, and recharge your mental and physical batteries -you’re going to need it. The good news is, like most things, this too shall pass. We need to let the Coronavirus scare pass through and then things will slowly get back to normal.

With all of this being said, I have some things you need to consider when planning out your next few days and weeks to help prepare both you and your family while also helping you stay healthy.

Stock Up on Healthy Food

If you want to help prevent yourself from getting sick, you should be looking at the food you put in your body. Consuming foods that are high in micronutrients is essential to helping your body function optimally while also providing it with the nutrients it needs to keep your immune system healthy.

On top of purchasing some items that have an extended shelf life (like rice, whole-wheat pasta, canned tuna, frozen protein sources, frozen vegetables, and frozen fruit), look to grab as much fresh food and produce that you can if you are told to go on lockdown for a while. Those fresh foods are loaded with nutrients and helpful antioxidants to help you stay healthy.

Take Time Out of Your Day to Relax

Without a doubt, you are probably stressed out over this Coronavirus scare. With businesses being told to close down for some time, it can mean no paycheck and no income. This can cause you to wonder where you’re going to get the money for food and to even keep the roof over your head. It’s absolutely stressful.

The thing with stress is that it raises cortisol which can cause havoc on your health. You’re going to want to take some time out of your days to relax. This can be sitting in a quiet room, meditating, doing yoga, or even reading a book to further improve your skills and abilities at your place of employment or your business. Bottom line, find some “you” time and keep stress under control.

Get Outside, Exercise, and Continue to Move

The last thing you want to do with this Coronavirus scare is shut down. And when I say shut down, I mean stop moving. It can be easy to sit on the couch for a few weeks and watch Netflix but that’s not going to help you stay healthy, fit, and sane. Even after a week of watching nothing but Netflix, you’re going to get bored.

If you are used to working out, keep up with your training. Utilize resistance bands, bodyweight exercises, do cardio outside if the weather is nice, go to the park, take in some sun (a natural source of vitamin D), and get out of the stuffy house to get some fresh air. Getting outside and fitting in a workout will help keep you sane during this tough time.

Supplement with a Multivitamin and Even Extra Vitamin C

On top of your nutrition, already mentioned above, you need to focus on any nutrient gaps you may have during this time. Micronutrients are going to be especially important right now during this Coronavirus scare because everyone wants to stay healthy and not get sick (even if it’s something as small as the common cold).

Stocking up on healthy food and making sure what you’re eating is nutrient-dense is a great idea, but the fact is that we don’t eat enough volume or variety in our diet to take in our recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals to aid in boosting our immune system and keeping it healthy. Many of the foods we should be eating, such as fresh fruit, contain helpful antioxidants to help fight off free radicals and boost immunity.

Since we aren’t taking in all of the key nutrients we need, it would be a good idea to utilize a multivitamin (every day, not just during this Coronavirus scare) as well as taking in extra vitamin C to help boost immunity.

Load Up on Your Essential Needs

I guess we can’t leave out some of the common essentials you need during this Coronavirus scare. Make sure you are stocked up on some key essentials such as hygiene products, soap, shampoo, water, food, toilet paper, medical supplies, medications, phone and device chargers, and anything else you would normally use in your everyday life.

While we don’t want to panic, we also don’t want to be caught off-guard during these tough times. Listen, no one is thoroughly enjoying what’s going on in the world or even just here in the United States right now. But we need to make the best of it. If we plan, we will all be ok. Pull together, help out those around you, and we will come out of this stronger. Stay healthy!