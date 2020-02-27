32 Fitness Quotes That Are More Powerful Than 72 Energy Drinks

by Matt Weik

I like motivational quotes. I also know that they aren’t for everyone. For those who aren’t interested in getting jacked up off of motivational quote, I’d suggest reaching for a Bang energy drink or Reign (which is like going over to the Dark Side). For those who can read something and have it light a fire in their belly, I have some of the best fitness quotes around. Enjoy!



Note: These quotes were found online and are not of my own. Attributions are given where a person was quoted. (Don’t shoot the messenger)

“The last three or four reps is what makes the muscle grow. This area of pain divides a champion from someone who is not a champion.”

— Arnold Schwarzenegger

“All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.”

— Michael John Bobak

“The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.”

— Vidal Sassoon

“When you feel like quitting think about why you started.”

— Unknown

“Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right.”

— Henry Ford

“Of course, it’s hard. It’s supposed to be hard. If it were easy, everybody would do it.”

— A League of Their Own

“Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind that you have to convince.”

— Unknown

“Train insane or remain the same.”

— Unknown

“Time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognize and appreciate until they have been depleted.”

— Denis Waitley

“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.”

— Jim Rohn

“Exercise is king. Nutrition is queen. Put them together and you’ve got a kingdom.”

— Jack LaLanne

“The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow.”

— Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Do today what others won’t so tomorrow you can do what others can’t.”

— Jerry Rice

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you.”

— Fred Devito

“Unless you puke, faint, or die, keep going.”

— Jillian Michaels

“You can have results or excuses, but not both.”

— Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Action is the foundational key to all success.”

— Pablo Picasso

“I may not be there yet, but I’m closer than I was yesterday.”

— Unknown

“Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.”

— Abraham Lincoln

“Making excuses burns zero calories per hour.”

— Unknown

“A champion is someone who gets up when they can’t.”

— Jack Dempsey

“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.”

— Unknown

“Well done is better than well said.”

— Benjamin Franklin

“A one-hour workout is 4% of your day. No excuses.”

— Unknown

“If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.”

— Thomas Jefferson

“Suck it up. And one day you won’t have to suck it in.”

— Unknown

“In fitness, there are no short cuts. It involves immense discipline and hard work.”

— Mahesh Babu

“Fitness is not about being better than someone else… It’s about being better than you used to be.”

— Khloe Kardashian

“Go the extra mile. It’s never crowded.”

— Unknown

“It’s so easy to lose your fitness and so hard to gain it back.”

— Alex Morgan

“Bodybuilding is about building your body. Whether you do it to maintain your fitness levels, climb Everest, run the marathon, or be a competitive bodybuilder is up to you.”

— Ronnie Coleman

“It comes down to one simple thing: how bad do you want it?”

— Unknown