32 Fitness Quotes That Are More Powerful Than 72 Energy Drinks

by Matt Weik
I like motivational quotes. I also know that they aren’t for everyone. For those who aren’t interested in getting jacked up off of motivational quote, I’d suggest reaching for a Bang energy drink or Reign (which is like going over to the Dark Side). For those who can read something and have it light a fire in their belly, I have some of the best fitness quotes around. Enjoy!
Note: These quotes were found online and are not of my own. Attributions are given where a person was quoted. (Don’t shoot the messenger)
“The last three or four reps is what makes the muscle grow. This area of pain divides a champion from someone who is not a champion.”
— Arnold Schwarzenegger
“All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.”
— Michael John Bobak
“The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.”
— Vidal Sassoon
“When you feel like quitting think about why you started.”
— Unknown
“Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right.”
— Henry Ford
“Of course, it’s hard. It’s supposed to be hard. If it were easy, everybody would do it.”
— A League of Their Own
“Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind that you have to convince.”
— Unknown
“Train insane or remain the same.”
— Unknown
“Time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognize and appreciate until they have been depleted.”
— Denis Waitley
“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.”
— Jim Rohn
“Exercise is king. Nutrition is queen. Put them together and you’ve got a kingdom.”
— Jack LaLanne
“The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow.”
— Arnold Schwarzenegger
“Do today what others won’t so tomorrow you can do what others can’t.”
— Jerry Rice
“If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you.”
— Fred Devito
“Unless you puke, faint, or die, keep going.”
— Jillian Michaels
“You can have results or excuses, but not both.”
— Arnold Schwarzenegger
“Action is the foundational key to all success.”
— Pablo Picasso
“I may not be there yet, but I’m closer than I was yesterday.”
— Unknown
“Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.”
— Abraham Lincoln
“Making excuses burns zero calories per hour.”
— Unknown
“A champion is someone who gets up when they can’t.”
— Jack Dempsey
“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.”
— Unknown
“Well done is better than well said.”
— Benjamin Franklin
“A one-hour workout is 4% of your day. No excuses.”
— Unknown
“If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.”
— Thomas Jefferson
“Suck it up. And one day you won’t have to suck it in.”
— Unknown
“In fitness, there are no short cuts. It involves immense discipline and hard work.”
— Mahesh Babu
“Fitness is not about being better than someone else… It’s about being better than you used to be.”
— Khloe Kardashian
“Go the extra mile. It’s never crowded.”
— Unknown
“It’s so easy to lose your fitness and so hard to gain it back.”
— Alex Morgan
“Bodybuilding is about building your body. Whether you do it to maintain your fitness levels, climb Everest, run the marathon, or be a competitive bodybuilder is up to you.”
— Ronnie Coleman
“It comes down to one simple thing: how bad do you want it?”
— Unknown