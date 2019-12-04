Viking Waffle: A Solution to Breakfast Woes

by Matt Weik

Breakfast is one of the most commonly skipped meals of the day. Why? Because people are in a rush to wake up and get out the door to head to work or school. For those who make it a priority to get up with enough time to make a healthy breakfast, good for you. For the rest of you… shame on you. Listen, I understand completely and have empathy for your situation. I’m the type of person who needs a ton of sleep in order to function in the morning so I want to wake up as late as possible yet still be on time to head into the office. However, that’s still not a good excuse to skip breakfast. That’s where Viking Waffle comes into play.



What if I told you making breakfast didn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming in the morning? What if I told you that you could have waffles every morning if you really wanted to and that they would fit your macros and health goals? Each Viking Waffle has as much protein as a small chicken breast, a protein shake, three cups of milk, or three whole eggs. That much protein in just one waffle? It’s true. Not to mention they are extremely easy to prepare and taste amazing.

Viking Waffle – No Beard Needed

Just to put this out there, while we are talking about breakfast in this article, that doesn’t mean you can’t eat a Viking Waffle whenever you want. Breakfast, snack, dessert, whenever. But the claim to fame of the Viking Waffle is the fact that it is a healthy protein-packed option whenever you’re in need of something to eat in a pinch.

I always love a good business story and Viking Waffle has such a story. As a Norwegian soccer player, Benedicte Engen was looking for a way to take her love for waffles and have them fit her active lifestyle. Obviously, the traditional way of making waffles is not the healthiest so Benedicte, through trial and error, came up with the recipe and formula for what is today called the Viking Waffle.

The Viking Waffle is gluten-free and keto-friendly. The serving size is one waffle and they can be purchased in packages of as little as five waffles and as many as 25. On their website, they offer a one-time purchase for $25 or you can subscribe and save (5%) bringing the cost down to $23.75 for the five pack option.

Now, I know what you might be thinking, even at the subscribe and save, you’re still looking at $4.75 per Viking Waffle if you purchase a single pack of waffles. Yes, I agree that the sticker shock could take some getting used to, however, the profile and taste of the Viking Waffle are amazing. You get 21g of protein per waffle and 2g of net carbohydrates. The fat content is anywhere from 5-10g but is from healthy fat sources to help you stay aligned with your health and fitness goals.

But there is good news, as with most things, the more you buy the more money you can save. For instance, if you try the product with a one-time purchase and decide to use the subscribe and save option and buy their 25-waffle package, your cost would only be $106.40 (which brings the cost per Viking Waffle down to $4.25).

Original Protein Viking Waffle Nutrition Facts:

Calories: 200

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Erythritol: 14g

Protein: 21g

Low Fat Vanilla Viking Waffle Nutrition Facts:

Calories: 160

Fat: 5g

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Erythritol: 14g

Protein: 21g

The ingredients of the products (both are similar) are fairly minimal and healthy such as eggs, cottage cheese, micellar casein, erythritol, ghee, gluten-free organic oat flour, organic coconut flour, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, sea salt. Notice something? They are all ingredients you can pronounce and have probably heard of before.

The clean profile of Viking Waffle allows it to fit into anyone’s healthy lifestyle. You can eat them directly out of the packaging (a great grab and go item in the morning), you can toast them, or you can microwave them. Simplified – you can eat them, however, the heck you want.

If you order some of these protein waffles, you will need to either refrigerate them immediately upon delivery or toss them in the freezer. In the refrigerator, they will last around 10 days and in the freezer for around six months.

No more skipping breakfast or running out of snack ideas. With a Viking Waffle easily accessible, you can eat a delicious and protein-packed waffle whenever you want. All excuses are thrown out the window and it’ll seem like you’re cheating on your diet with these delicious waffles. Add a little Walden Farms pancake syrup into the mix and enjoy a little piece of heaven.

Do they sound like something you’d enjoy or have you tried them in the past? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments.