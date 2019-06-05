Top 5 Supplements for Gamers

by Matt Weik

Supplements are no longer just for those looking for better health, a better physique, or better performance for athletics. Now, supplement companies are target gamers. eSports has taken off and there are tournaments played around the world both at physical locations as well as online with big money prizes. Heck, gamers are even getting sponsorships these days! Supplements for gamers are designed to help improve their mental and cognitive performance to play video games at a high level.



One thing that many gamers mention is that their nutrition seems to be somewhat “poor.” They find themselves either not eating because they simply can’t when playing video games or what they quick chow down when playing is not a healthy option and can actually hurt their overall gaming performance. For that reason, I want to go over the top four supplements for gamers to take advantage of from both a health and gaming performance perspective.

1. Nootropics

If you’ve ever played a video game, you more than likely quickly realized how intense it can be from a mental and cognitive point of view. It takes high levels of concentration and focus in order to see, comprehend, and react upon what is taking place in a game. For instance, in a fighting/shooter game such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, Battlefield, or Assassin’s Creed, one mental lapse or one second of brain fog could mean the difference between moving on in the game/tournament and getting killed in the game and getting knocked out of the tournament.

Nootropics are one of the supplements for gamers that can really give a player an edge over the competition. Specific ingredients can improve focus, enhance cognitive performance, reduce mental fatigue, improve memory, and help provide the ability to quickly recall information.

2. Caffeine

Another of the top supplements for gamers is straight up caffeine. Those who have supplemented with caffeine or a product containing caffeine like a pre-workout already know the benefits that can be experienced. Not only can caffeine help you increase your energy levels, but it can also help increase your focus and memory as well. All of these benefits are important to a gamer as they need to be mentally sharp and awake in order to process and act quickly when playing a game – reaction time is extremely important.

If you are on the fence about using something like a nootropic (mentioned above), caffeine can be a great alternative. It’s something many of us consume on a daily basis through things like coffee, soda, energy drinks, tea, etc. But many simply want the ability to take a supplement to help them and not need to worry about drinking something to boost their energy (such as a Monster or Red Bull) or even needing to consider something like a pre-workout to give them the mental and physical boost they need. Therefore, many turn to caffeine pills or powder to get the job done.

3. Multivitamins

I think it goes without saying that proper nutrition is extremely important to maintain proper health and functioning. Yet, we live in a world that is full of obesity and diseases that are caused by poor nutrition and lack of proper micronutrients. If you want to function optimally on all fronts, consider adding a multivitamin to your daily supplement regimen.

Multivitamins make our list of supplements for gamers because there are many micronutrients that can help gamers performance. Magnesium, for example, can help with energy production, nerve function, and helping to stabilize blood sugar which if it gets too high or low can negatively impact cognitive performance. When it comes to vitamins, vitamin A can be used to help support vision (obviously an important part of being an elite gamer), vitamin D for mood support, and B vitamins to help support energy production.

Supplementing with a multivitamin obviously goes deeper than helping gamers perform at a high level, but they can also help them stay healthy by filling in any gaps in micronutrients that might be deficient due to poor nutritional habits.

4. Creatine

Most people have heard of creatine in terms of helping to support muscle-building efforts, but many have never considered the fact that creatine can also help improve cognitive reasoning as well as short-term memory. These aspects are important to gamers as they need to be able to process and act on scenarios in the game extremely quickly.

While I don’t believe creatine would be my first choice on this list of thing to consider trying, it should still definitely be a consideration when it comes to supplements for gamers.

5. Protein

Food provides us with energy, right? Right. What happens when you don’t eat? You tend to notice your energy levels drop as well as your blood sugar levels. This can leave you sluggish and put you into a cognitive fog. Utilizing protein is one of the key supplements for gamers who don’t have a lot of time to sit down and eat. Obviously, proper nutrition should never be replaced by supplements, but when in a pinch or needing something between games, protein supplements are extremely advantageous.

Whether it’s a protein powder made into a shake using a shaker bottle, a protein bar, or even an RTD, utilizing a protein supplement can be vital for gamers of all levels.