The Dr. Oz Effect on Dietary Supplements

by Matt Weik

To be completely transparent, I can’t stand Dr. Oz. I think he’s a complete quack. That being said, he helped the supplement industry boom for many years, and now looking back, literally every dietary supplement he promoted on his shows have completely failed the test of time in the marketplace. And while he’s not the only quack, I mean doctor, pushing these types of products, he is one of the most recognized for his work (whatever that actually is).



Don’t believe everything you see on television

Brainwashed television is at an all-time high in the middle of the day. Brands are targeting stay-at-home mom’s and wives who don’t have to work and are supported by their husband during this time. Many sit in front of the television watching shows like Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz (both frauds in my opinion). Some of them, like Dr. Mehmet Oz, act like they are the voice of God when it comes to recommending to the audience and viewers different products. Every once in a while, the products being recommended are from the dietary supplement industry.

Now, for the life of me, I cannot understand why anyone believes anything that comes out of that man’s mouth. In 2014 Dr. Oz sat in front of a Senate subcommittee and spoke about the claims he spouted on his television show. He flat out admitted that many of the claims he made on his show are not based on science or published studies. Yet, he pushed them heavily and recommended them to the thousands of people watching his show. What a crock! He told the subcommittee that he “personally believes in the products he talked about on his show.” What was he going to say? “Na, I’m just a fraud and was looking for monetary gain from it… none of that stuff actually works.” Of course not.

As soon as Dr. Oz would recommend a product on his show, it was off to the races. Brands were trying to quickly produce the product and get it on shelf. Existing brands saw a huge increase in sales and could hardly keep up with the demand. It was the “Oz Effect” as they called it.

Which products did Dr. Oz push that are now duds?

There are many products that were pushed on his television show that saw a huge boom until the consumers quickly found out after a few weeks that the product or ingredient did absolutely nothing for them.

Some of these products were Raspberry Ketones, Forskolin, Hoodia, and Green Coffee Bean Extract to name a few. What’s confusing to me is, all of the individuals who purchased these products/ingredients that Dr. Oz recommended (that saw zero results) still watched him religiously and hung onto every word that came out of his mouth. And guess what? The next product that he peddled, I mean mentioned, they ran out again to purchase. It’s mind-blowing!

I actually remember walking into my accounts when I worked for a supplement company and every account was asking for the products I just mentioned. I would inquire who was asking for these types of products and why they were inquiring about them and I was quickly told by each account that all of their customers are coming in looking for them because “Dr. Oz recommended it.” Ah!

So, what happened? The company I was working with quickly tried to produce products using the ingredients, but they quickly failed and were discontinued. Why? Because they never worked in the first place! I was a quick “let’s get in and make some money before everyone figures out it doesn’t work or has a placebo effect.”

What’s the take-home from all of this?

Stop listening to television doctors! Look for actual research versus what these ENTERTAINERS are telling you. You can’t believe everything they say! Many of them are getting paid to push certain products, so they have a financial obligation to tell you about them and convince you to purchase them.

If you can’t Google online and find studies showing a product or ingredients effectiveness, it’s time to toss the idea in the trashcan. Stop wasting your time and money on products that are surrounded by hype. If you have more money than Warren Buffett, by all means go ahead and waste it. But if you’re like me, I’m not about to jump on a product unless I can see the facts about it and that it actually does what it claims to do. Stop falling for the BS and lies that people are putting out these days.

There is no quick fix or easy way out. Nothing works unless you do. So, stop thinking that some little magic pill is going to fix all of your problems in the world. If you want to lose weight, start exercising and put the fork down to stop eating so much. It’s not difficult. Yet, many people refuse to remain dedicated and consistent in order to lose weight. It’s not easy. I’m not about to tell you it is. But, if you want something bad enough, you’re going to have to work hard in order to get or achieve it. It needs to be a priority. Period.