The Dough Bar: You Doughnut Need to Give Up Eating Donuts

by Matt Weik

I love showcasing brands that are thinking outside the box in our space and while I wouldn’t exactly toss them in the category of supplements, The Dough Bar most definitely deals with high-protein snack options and nutrition as a whole. Face it, after a while, eating protein bars can become dull and boring. Eating a “doughnut” (or two) from The Dough Bar can put you in the same ballpark from a nutritional standpoint as eating your favorite protein bar only with more enjoyment.



For those of you who are constantly looking for healthy yet high-protein snack items, you know that it can be quite difficult to find items that are not only macro-friendly and high in protein, but that also taste good as well. As I’m sure you have experienced, many “healthy” snack items have a flavor profile similar to a cardboard box. That’s where the innovation from The Dough Bar comes into play. Now, I saw this brand on Shark Tank a while back and was on the fence whether or not I should talk about them. They got a ton of press from the show but even from that, not many people in our space have been talking about them.

When you think of items you should cross off your list when dieting or trying to maintain proper health, donuts would most definitely be one of the first items to get scratched from the list. While they may be extremely delicious, they are also full of unhealthy carbohydrates, fats, and sugars. This is where The Dough Bar comes into play and truly shines. Not only do you not have to give up on donuts, but you can eat them without regret.

The Dough Bar: A Protein-Packed Healthy Donut

Currently, The Dough Bar makes two varieties of their “doughnut” – a cake doughnut and a raised doughnut and each of them comes in various flavors you can choose from. By now, you’re probably wondering what the calories and macros look like so let’s get those out of the way.

Raised Doughnuts

• Yeast-based

• A hint of cinnamon spices

Calories:150

Fat: 4g

Carbs: 16g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein 11g

Cake Doughnuts

• Fluffy texture

• Gluten-free

• Nut-free

• Soy-free

Calories: 190

Fat: 7g

Carbs: 20g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 12g

Just so you have something to compare all of the above to, below is what a familiar donut would look like.

Dunkin Donuts Glazed Donut

Calories: 260

Fat: 14g

Carbs: 31g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 3g

As you will notice, both of the styles made from The Dough Bar are lower in calories as well as lower in macros across the board with the exception of protein being higher as well as fiber – which is a good thing.

Full of Flavor and Never Fried

The Dough Bar bakes all of their “doughnuts” rather than the traditional way of frying them – for obvious health reasons. And although these donuts are a healthy snack option, the flavors will have your mouth watering.

Some of the flavors you will find from The Dough Bar are: Reese’s, S’Mores, Cookie Monster, Apple Pie, Churro, Cinnamon, Birthday Cake, Dulce de Leche, Red Velvet, Short Stack (pancake flavor), Blueberry Streusel, Cake Batter, Coffee, Dark Chocolate, Fluffernutter, Fruity Pebbles, Maple Bacon, Nutella, Oreo Cheesecake, PB&J, Plain, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Sugar Cookie.

Seriously though, you can’t sit there and tell me you didn’t start getting a little hungry going through the list of flavors and find your stomach gurgling begging for you to eat one of those donuts. And some of those flavors even have toppings that go on top of the “doughnut” to further enhance the taste – assuming you choose to use them (toppings can change the nutritionals).

Skip the Donut Shop

The products from The Dough Bar can be purchased directly from their website and shipped to your door. Upon arrival, you can either put them in the freezer to store (they will last for around three months in the freezer) or toss them in the refrigerator where they will stay fresh for around one week.

Personally, I love the idea of a healthy protein-packed donut. I’m a sucker for Dunkin Donuts glazed donuts or the chocolate glazed variety so this will give me the opportunity to eat a donut as a treat whenever I want yet not feel the guilt I normally feel after polishing off one (ok, several) donuts from Dunkin.

What are your thoughts on The Dough Bar? Will you give their “doughnuts” a try for yourself? Let me know in the comments. And if you already tried their products, I’d love to hear your feedback.