Phil Heath and Patrick Bet-David have their second conversation about what it takes to make it o the highest levels of body building seven times at the Valuetainment conference – The Vault 2019 with Patrick Bet-David.



Phillip Jerrod “Phil” Heath is an American IFBB professional bodybuilder and former Mr. Olympia. He is a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, having placed first in the competition every year from 2011 to 2017.