Performix Protein Cookies: The Best Protein Cookie on the Market?

by Matt Weik

As I type this, I’m wiping my mouth because I can’t seem to stop devouring these Performix Protein Cookies. When I tell you these protein cookies are the most delicious protein cookies on the market (at least in my opinion) that is no lie. I’ve tried many different protein cookies and nothing I’ve tried in the past even comes close to these Performix Protein Cookies.



I know you’re on the lookout for new products to try that can help you increase your protein intake and allow you to better fuel your body and muscles in an effort to achieve your health and fitness goals. Therefore, I wanted to bring you this Performix Protein Cookies review. If you’ve tried things like the Lenny & Larry’s Protein Cookie or the Quest Protein Cookie, be prepared to have your socks blown off by these Performix Protein Cookies. The flavor, profile, and texture are night and day.

*It should be noted that I’m using items such as protein cookies as a supplement to my nutrition plan, not as a replacement. You should always strive to eat whole food options whenever possible.

Soft and Delicious Protein Cookies

I’ve tried both the Lenny & Larry’s and Quest protein cookies and both left me fairly disappointed. Profiles were ok, but the taste is what was really lacking. That being said, Lenny & Larry’s has been part of a lawsuit for not meeting label claims and have been found to have less than half the amount of protein than the label claims. Not good. I’m someone who when I find out something like this has happened, it’s hard for me to turn the other cheek and support them ever again. For that reason, you will never see me purchase another product ever again from Lenny & Larry’s.

With that being said, I wasn’t a fan of the dry taste from the Lenny & Larry’s and Quest protein cookies. To me, they weren’t easy to eat and left me wondering why I’m actually eating them when there are other options out there. So, why did I continue to eat them? Because I was sick of protein bars and wanted something different and a protein cookie seemed like a nice change (at least for the time being). When I found out about the Performix Protein Cookies, it was a total game-changer and I’m 100% happy that I decided to give them a try.

While taste is important, many people will look past a poor nutritional profile as long as they are getting a fair amount of protein present. Well, you don’t need to worry about that with the Performix Protein Cookies because they have an amazing profile as well as a mouth-watering taste. At the time of writing this, the Performix Protein Cookies currently come in two flavors – Chocolate Chunk and Caramel Chocolate Pecan.

What’s in the Performix Protein Cookie?

The Performix Protein Cookies use the ioProtein Blend that Performix is known for in their protein powders. This blend according to Performix is said to “alter protein’s structure at the molecular level by increasing surface area to optimize absorption and digestion.” While I cannot confirm or deny this, I’ll take what they are saying at face-value.

The overall profile of the protein cookie resembles something those who follow a ketogenic diet would move towards and purchase. For the breakdown, you’re looking at anywhere from 15-16g of protein and only 2g of net carbohydrates (flavor dependent). The fat content of the Performix Protein Cookies is higher than what most would normally be looking for but those fats are coming from healthy fat sources so it’s not like you’re eating a potential heart attack. They use almond flour in the protein cookies to keep the carbohydrates low as well as the inclusion of avocado oil and salted butter in place where carbohydrates are normally included.

Nutrition Profile (chocolate chunk flavor):

• Calories: 330

• Fat: 21g

• Carbohydrates: 21g (net 2g)

• Fiber: 8g

• Sugar: 1g

• Sugar Alcohol: 11g

• Protein: 16g

The Performix Protein Cookies are soft right out of the packaging but if you wanted, you could also toss the protein cookie in the microwave for 10 seconds and have it come out as if it were pulled fresh out of the oven. One word to sum up how they taste – amazing.

Would I Recommend the Performix Protein Cookies?

Absolutely. I sampled out some of the Performix Protein Cookies I got with some of my friends and family and none of them thought they were eating a protein cookie. They mentioned they never thought a high-protein cookie could taste this good – which is honestly a huge compliment to Performix. They expected the taste to be “weird” and that the cookie would be dry. Neither is the case with the Performix Protein Cookies.

If you are looking for something different from the normal protein bars and shakes or even dry protein cookies that you’ve tried in the past, I’m willing to bet once you try the Performix Protein Cookies it will change the way you see healthy protein-packed cookies.

Which flavor should you try? That depends on which flavor sounds good according to your taste. My personal favorite flavor from the two available is the Chocolate Chunk. I thought it really resembled a chocolate chip cookie and was delicious. Now, that’s not to say that the Caramel Chocolate Pecan was bad, it’s just I’m a sucker for chocolate chip cookies so I naturally gravitated towards this flavor and they nailed it.

I liked these bars so much that for a while I have been eating two each day as snacks. I can’t seem to get enough of these protein cookies. They are a game-changer in my opinion when it comes to the protein cookie market. I honestly still can’t believe how soft they were. I expected them to be somewhat dry but that wasn’t the case which I was delighted to experience.

Have you tried the Performix Protein Cookies? What did you think? Would you buy them again and which flavor did you like best? Let me know in the comments.