Peckish Eggs Are Nothing to Yolk About

by Matt Weik

The egg is one of the best sources of protein available today. If you’ve followed my content, I’ve written about how amazing eggs are for those who are looking to improve their health and physique. With that being said, not everyone has the time to make eggs or quite frankly they can’t seem to get it right when they try. They either get too dry or end up too wet. The next best thing seems to be hard-boiling eggs to eat whenever or pack them conveniently in a bag to take with you to work. Yet, some people wind up with oddly shaped eggs, eggs that crack and pop through the shell, or even discoloration. If you want to take things a step further, some people simply don’t have the time to boil eggs with their busy schedule. That’s where Peckish eggs come into play.



I’ll be honest, I’ve never heard of this company before and had a “what the heck is this?” moment when I was first introduced. If you were a fly on the wall of my house you would know I hate cooking. If I can go to the grocery store and have all of my meals purchased for me and ready to go, I’d do it. Luckily, my wife likes to cook so she preps everything for me which saves me from searching the web for a meal prep company due to my hatred towards cooking. Side note, I’m pretty good with the grill – so, I’m not totally useless.

Peckish Eggs Changing the Protein Landscape

Most people would generally say they enjoy eating their protein versus drinking a shake or bar. While bars and shakes have made drastic improvements with their flavor profiles over the years, they still aren’t everyone’s cup of tea – and that’s fine, to each his or her own.

One thing that many fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders have come to enjoy is hard-boiled eggs. But let’s be real, they can get boring fairly quickly. You can only eat so many hard-boiled eggs before just looking at one makes you start to dry-heave. Peckish eggs are changing the protein landscape by introducing a flavored hard-boiled egg. Sure, you could make your own by adding pepper, hot sauce, or whatever condiment you like, but when you want to get freaky-deaky, Peckish eggs seems to be the way to go.

Currently, Peckish eggs come in five flavors: Fried Rice, Rancheros, Everything, Maple Waffles, and Salt & Pepitas. When you purchase Peckish eggs, they actually come in a box. Normally when you see pre-made hard-boiled eggs at the grocery store, they are in bags or if you purchase them at a convenience store or gas station, they come in plastic containers. Inside the Peckish eggs box, you will find two hard-boiled eggs along with a dip (whatever dip flavor you chose).

Peckish eggs are paleo-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and contain nothing artificial. All are free range eggs and they claim the technique they used to make the product creates a creamy yolk versus the normal chalky yolk we are all used to consuming. They say that the process creates more of a softer-boiled egg as compared to the normal hard-boiled variety and what this causes is a creamier texture and taste. The protein content of each serving (two hard-boiled eggs) is 11-14g. The calorie count for all flavors is around 160 and the carbs are all in the single digits (flavor dependent).

You might be wondering what the whole “dip” thing is about. This is where the flavoring takes place. Each box of Peckish eggs comes with either a crispy or crunchy dip. With the dip, you have the ability to place your egg into the dip and create a completely unique flavor for what would otherwise be a standard hard-boiled egg.

Obviously, a product such as Peckish eggs would need to be refrigerated (just like normal hard-boiled eggs). This has caused a little bit of an issue with their distribution as with many products on the market, they need to fight for shelf space. They are targeting the refrigerated grab and go set, but unfortunately, not every location they are looking to enter has such a section. Therefore, they have not only been selling the product on their website and delivering it to your doorstep, but they are also putting the product in the deli and/or dairy sets of retailers who agree to bring them in.

Personally, I can see this product in gas stations across the nation and think it would be a hit. If they already sell hard-boiled eggs, bringing these in seems like a good next step if they are open to making space for more healthy snack items.

“Peck” on the Cheek or a Slap in the Face?

What are my thoughts on the Peckish eggs? Personally, I think it’s awesome. As someone who enjoys eating hard-boiled eggs, if I can find them in my local grocery store, I will absolutely pick them up and give them a try (at least the flavors that appeal to me). While I wouldn’t say it’s industry changing, it’s definitely something that I can see many people enjoying for a change of scenery. As I mentioned earlier, you can only eat so many hard-boiled eggs before they get boring. This changes the flavor and brings back some excitement to what is generally a fairly boring product.

Do you eat hard-boiled eggs? Would you consider giving the Peckish eggs a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.



