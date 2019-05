In this week’s edition of The Iron Duque Speaks, presented by IronMag Labs, I address the haters, trolls, keyboard warriors and other losers who seem to being having a field day knocking Mr. Oympia Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden. I also discuss Big Ramy sitting out the rest of 2019.

