On Nov. 18 2019, China introduced new laws banning production and export of SARMs. These laws go into effect Jan, 1, 2020. No SARMs will be exported out of China as of Dec. 25, 2019. China is the only source that produces at scale. One day later, on Nov. 19 2019, the U.S. reintroduced the SARMs Control Act, this time fixing issues with the 2018 version. When the bill passes SARMs will join steroids as Schedule III controlled substances, making their sale illegal.



