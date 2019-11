More and more people are embracing a culture of #RiseAndGrind, #4AMClub, and #NeverNotWorking. At the same time, the average American work week is getting longer, leaving less time for sleep, exercise, and your general well-being. Daily Show writer and comedian, Randall Otis, explores the cost of overwork on your health and why spending more time working, won’t necessarily make you more productive.



WATCH VIDEO: