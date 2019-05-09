Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs: High-Protein Snacking

by Matt Weik

When I’m cutting, I tend to take things to the extreme and remove ALL poor food choices from my nutrition. I usually then end up with some pretty bad cravings to work through. What I have been doing over the past year is looking for high-protein snack items that resemble food that I shouldn’t be eating, yet is healthy and fits my macros while dropping body fat. A product I have fallen in love with is the Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs.



Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs – Multiple Use Snack Item

At the time of writing this article, Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs come in three flavors – sour cream & onion, barbecue, and cheddar cheese. I’ve tried them all and thought they all had an amazing flavor but your mileage may vary depending on if you like all of those flavors. That being said, I was surprisingly pleased when I looked at the profile of the Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs as I expected them to be MUCH higher in carbohydrates but they were actually quite low. Let’s take a peek at the profile.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 Bag (30g)

Calories: 130

Fat: 4.5g

Carbohydrates: 3g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 20g

*using the barbecue flavor as the example

You might be thinking to yourself that 30g doesn’t sound like a lot but let me tell you, the bag is slammed with these little puffs and because they are “puff” they don’t have a lot of weight per piece. I couldn’t believe how many you get in one bag. With that being said, I found there are many uses for the Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs.

These protein puffs make for a great grab-and-go snack when you are in a rush. I will say, they do get a little messy if you use your hands but if you’re a Neanderthal like me, you can eat them right out of the bag by pouring them directly into your mouth (don’t judge me, it works). You could take these with you to school, to the office, to the gym, wherever. One recommendation would be to not toss them in something where they can get smashed or break open and make a mess.

You can use the Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs as an afternoon snack, late night snack, or any time of day where you want to add a little more protein to your nutrition plan. I’ve even found that you can use these in a salad to increase the protein content while adding some extra flavor.

The protein source in these puffs is milk protein isolate which, for what it is, I’m more than ok with. Depending on your level of hunger, these protein puffs will curb your cravings (unless you’re starving, which at that point I would recommend simply having a real food meal).

You may or may not know that Chef Robert Irvine is the man behind the Fit Crunch brand and when asked about these high-protein puffs he said, “There aren’t too many savory protein products on the market today. And being perfectly honest, what’s out there is awful. After working to develop a savory protein product of our own I learned why: it’s difficult! But with a lot of time in the kitchen and a whole lot of trial and error, I’m proud to say we made a major breakthrough. My new high-protein puffs make the perfect healthy snack for when you’re craving something salty and savory.”

I tend to agree with everything Irvine was quoted saying above. I’ve tried many high-protein snacks, and while they fit the bill, they weren’t exactly “tasty” in my opinion. These protein puffs were actually quite delicious.

What Are My Final Thoughts on the Product?

It’s my opinion that these protein puffs make for a great snack open when you are looking for something that has a ton of bold flavor and a good amount of protein without all of the added carbs, sugars, and fats. The Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs are gluten-free, non-GMO, soy free, have no sugar alcohols, no trans fat, and no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. And if you follow a ketogenic diet (since that’s a hot trend right now), they are keto-friendly.

With something like these protein puffs, you have no excuse to be hitting the vending machine in the middle of the day if you get hungry. Simply take a bag with you and you have a healthy high-protein snack.

Using Amazon as a guide (since most people shop there anyway), you can get eight bags for $21.99 (at the time of writing this). That breaks down to $2.75 per bag. For the price and the amount of protein you get, this aligns with other protein products on the market like protein and nutrition bars (only with a better and more unique taste).

Would I recommend the Fit Crunch High Protein Puffs? Absolutely. I thought the taste was great, the profile is clean, and if you’re on the lookout for healthy snack options, it’s hard to beat these protein puffs.