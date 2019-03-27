Expo West 2019: A Common Theme?

by Matt Weik

When speaking to people who went to Expo West 2019 as well as reading the reports online, there seemed to be a common theme across the board. What is this theme? As you could have probably guessed, it’s the CBD movement.



The Year of CBD

Each year, some of the top companies as well as up-and-coming flood the Natural Products Expo West Show to display new launches and gain exposure of their natural line of products. This year, like most, did not disappoint. Expo West allows people within the industry a chance to network with other like-minded individuals and brands while also introducing new products and ideas.

If you look at the recaps from Expo West 2019, you will see a laundry list of brands that are utilizing CBD. It could be CBD powders, liquids, bars, ready-to-eat, ready-to-drink, pills, and just about anything you can imagine. Am I surprised at this? No, not in the least bit to be totally honest.

When CBD products were approved, you saw brands coming out of the woodwork with CBD powders and liquid across the US. This is going to be the first full year of “open season” so to speak where brands can get out there after launching in 2018 and grow their business. There are some products that I think will be a HUGE hit this year that were launched and promoted at Expo West 2019.

The ready-to-drink and ready-to-eat categories I see blowing up this year. I don’t think I need to sit here and write about the benefits of CBD on health. If you don’t know much about CBD, feel free to open a new window and do a quick Google search. You’ll see a ton of great information out there touting all of the benefits. That being said, those who are in the supplement industry are always looking for something new to try when it comes to edible and drinkable products out of sheer convenience.

Nootropics have been hot lately in the sports nutrition world and with the CBD market coming on strong, stress-relieving hydration (with the added health benefits of CBD) was a push at Expo West 2019. There are flavored fruit-inspired beverages with added CBD and even an alkaline water with CBD. Many brands are even launching flavored CBD tinctures as well.

Do I see sports nutrition brands jumping on the CBD movement? Eh, not so fast. The sports nutrition industry is already walking around with a target on its back and I believe it will take some time before brands jump in with both feet. I heard something that VPX is looking to launch an RTD with CBD but all of the details at the time of writing this have not been released. Time will tell. But I do feel CBD will make its way into the sports nutrition industry, however, I feel that won’t come until probably at least 2020.

At the end of the day, I believe 2019 will be another huge year for CBD and gaining new trial. More and more people are opening up to the thought of using a CBD product due to all of the research coming out surrounding the topic.

Have you tried CBD? Is it something you plan on trying and what would you be looking for through its use? Let us know in the comments.