by Matt Weik

I’m going to preface this by saying YOU may be offended by this article. And it’s ok to have those feelings. But, if you experience such feelings, this article was probably written looking directly at you. I’m not naïve to think that this article is going to be a hit with everyone, but at the same time, it’s something I think many of us need to hear. Some of you maybe see things the same way that I do and will find humor in what is said and will love reading this article. Regardless, you may agree or disagree and your positioning and stance might be different than another reader, but at the end of the day, there’s a correlation between participation trophies and snowflakes.



How did we get this way?

This is a question I’ve been asking myself for a while now. Why is it we can’t have losers these days? Why is it that coaches, parents, and organizations feel that just because you gave it your best shot that you deserve some sort of trophy or medal? Well, listen up, Buttercup! If this is you and your thinking, you’re part of the reason we are raising little snowflakes today who feel some sort of entitlement upon participation.

I don’t care if it’s an athletic event, spelling bee, or board game – there will be WINNERS and there will be LOSERS. Welcome to the fact of life, we all don’t get to win all of the time. Now we have kids and adults who if things don’t go their way, they need a “safe space.” A what? Yeah, a place for them to go to “feel safe” and collect their “thoughts and feelings.” Honestly, this country is no longer powerful. No one fears us anymore. They’re laughing at us. We’re all emotional now. And I’m not saying emotions are bad, but give me a break about your feelings because you feel you should get participation trophies for showing up.

You’re ruining the future of the country

Why are parents coddling their kids these days? Do they not realize that once the real-world punches them and their kids directly in the mouth that they won’t have any idea what hit them or how to hit back? They’re going to sit there tasting their own blood with tears running down their face. They’re not tough, they’re a snowflake. They will never make it through life.

That’s in my opinion why there’s so much depression out there in American society. Because when you are forced to be a big boy or girl yet you were raised with everything given to you and that you’re always a winner, you now have the feeling of failure and disappointment for the first time and have no idea how to deal with it.

Our workforce will eventually be a bunch of people sitting around tables holding hands and comforting each other with all of their problems telling each other everything will be ok. Listen, John, no one cares about your feelings. Everyone has problems. Grow a pair and get back to work.

The need for competition

Here’s the bottom line… your child (as well as you) needs competition. It could be sports, promotions up for grabs at work, hand to hand combat, or hand grenades – pick your poison. Regardless, the strong will survive and will win while the losers fall back in line and suck their thumb while calling for their mommy.

Personally, I don’t want my child growing up thinking that he can do no wrong and that as long as he tried his hardest, he’s going to come out on top. Sure, I want him to be proud of himself and have fun. But, if he lost, I want him to feel defeat and watch what it looks like as the other people or teams are celebrating their win or accomplishment. I want it to fuel him to better himself rather than be complacent and not push harder because he knows at the end there’s going to be a rainbow and participation trophies. You need to work and improve to come back and win next time. Getting a participation trophy does not allow you to learn anything. You’re still given something for your attempt. That’s not how things work in the world. You don’t get a commission check for showing up to work and not making sales.

In the workforce, we need to compete in order to get promoted. We need to compete in order to prove we have what it takes and rise to the occasion. Your boss wants someone who can handle the pressure and when things don’t go their way has the fortitude to nut up, make improvements, and go win at your next try.

If we live in a society where everyone thinks they’re deserving of something (participation trophies), they will always expect to be reward win, lose, or draw. Unfortunately, the world doesn’t work that way.

We need to take a deep dive into ourselves and figure out who we are and what makes us tick. If you’re complacent and feel entitled and want participation trophies for everything you do, you’re going to get steamrolled by the alpha in society. So, grab your blankie, stick your thumb in your mouth, and get out of our way. We are the alpha. We are the winners. We are the leaders. We are the future. We don’t have time for snowflakes and their feelings and will most certainly not be giving out participation trophies. So, don’t throw away the ones you got when you were younger – you’re going to need them.

