Cellucor C4 On the Go RTD Review

by Matt Weik

I love trying new products and seeing if they are worth the money and the hype. I recently picked up a new product from Cellucor that I thought would make for an interesting review and one that many would like my opinion and thoughts on. This product is the Cellucor C4 On the Go RTD. Cellucor has several pills, powder, and capsules, but the RTD market is one they’ve never really dabbled in nor are they known for. Pre-workouts are a hot button and many people are looking for something new to try. Is Cellucor C4 On the Go worth trying? Here’s my take.



RTDs

I’m a fan of RTDs. I love the convenience and I’m sure many others agree. While there’s nothing wrong with utilizing a powder, there’s just something about grabbing a can or bottle and slamming it down without the need to mix anything or have any cleanup needed. I’ve tried and used many different pre-workouts (both powder and RTD) and have a grasp on that segment of the market.

Cellucor C4 On the Go RTD

For starters, we need to be made aware that this isn’t your normal RTD. The Cellucor C4 On the Go RTD is a carbonated beverage – which I think is cool and unique. It adds another dimension and option to the saturated RTD market. These days it seems like the big gorilla of the RTD market is VPX BANG. They have a cult following and a boatload of flavors that interest many consumers. Does Cellucor C4 On the Go RTD match the flavors of BANG or even the formula? No, but that shouldn’t discount anything about the product or sway your decision to give it a try.

What’s in the Product?

Each 16oz can contains:

• CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine

• Citrulline Malate

• BetaPower Betaine Anhydrous

• N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine

• B Vitamins

• Caffeine Anhydrous

Flavors

• Sparkling Frozen Bombsicle

• Sparkling Purple Frost

• Sparkling Strawberry Watermelon Ice

• Sparkling Tropical Blast

• Sparkling Twisted Limeade

The Cellucor C4 On the Go RTD can be purchased at many retailers (both online and in-store) as single cans or by the case. The RTD pre-workout product is said to improve energy and focus during exercise. While this is a pre-workout, I can see many people drinking these as an energy drink during the day. While I wouldn’t recommend venturing away from its intended use, I just know how consumers currently use similar products and know this is another use many will find convenient versus competitors like Monster Energy, Red Bull, Rockstar, and others.

Right out of the gate, I will mention one aspect of the RTD that I don’t like. I’m not a fan of proprietary blends. I understand why many brands use them but I also appreciate the fact that consumers (like you and I) want to know exactly what they are putting in their body. The one thing we do know is that each can of the Cellucor C4 On the Go RTD has 200mg of caffeine. For many, this might not even move the needle based on how sensitive they are to stimulants and if their adrenals are fatigued. That being said, 200mg is a good amount for most of the population who don’t regularly use or abuse stimulants.

What Were My Reactions?

As mentioned above, 200mg isn’t a ton of caffeine. While I didn’t get a rush of energy from using the product, it did slightly elevate my energy levels. During my workout, I did have good focus and a decent pump. Did it help me get through the workout and serve its purpose? Indeed. Was it worth the price? That’s truly a personal and individual answer based on your financial means to use such a product. Is it much cheaper to use a powder? Absolutely. Would I use the product again? I would.

The taste of the Cellucor C4 On the Go RTD was definitely delicious. I enjoyed drinking the beverage and again loved the convenience that I could grab it and head to crush a workout. Would I recommend you try it for yourself? Yes. I think if you are used to consuming pre-workouts and RTDs that you’ll find many benefits from this product and that it can help you push through grueling workouts.

Have you tried the product? What are your thoughts? I’d love to hear your feedback in the comments!